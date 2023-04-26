Colorado’s upzoning bill doesn’t include upzoning anymore

The upzoning bill isn’t an upzoning bill anymore. For now, at least.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday morning stripped out the most consequential and controversial parts of Gov. Jared Polis’ land-use bill.

The action happened in the Senate Appropriations committee, which is normally a sedate place tasked with approving funding requests. Instead, this meeting produced dramatic changes to one of the Polis administration’s top priorities.

In a 4-3 vote, the committee passed a 39-page rewrite of the bill that was driven by Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat from Arvada. Zenzinger had said the bill was unconstitutional because it gave the state power over decisions that belong to local governments.

“I agree that many of the ideas are sound policy. My communities have largely already implemented them too,” Zenzinger told CPR News via text.

“But I cannot ‘get over’ the constitutionality of the state taking over the authority from the local government. We can achieve the policy aims in collaboration with one another without fundamentally disrupting the balance of power.”