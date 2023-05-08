CSU’s budget vote looms as the school proposes hiking tuition and staff and faculty appeal for bigger raises

But there are many other staff members aside from faculty who are underpaid, Pippen said. He pointed to “academic success coordinators,” those who help undergraduates navigate their degrees. He said though they have one of the most important jobs on campus, with a wage starting at $50,000, there’s high turnover.

“The people who do stick it out are really tired and are really overworked, and they're not able to honor their commitments to our students,” he said.

University response

Chancellor Tony Frank said at Thursday’s meeting that everyone agrees that compensation should be higher and tuition lower. How to get there is more complicated.

He said if there were no tuition increase, “the simple fact is even if we redline everything else on this budget, there aren't enough new resources to cover the 5 percent compensation increase.”

If the university gave an 8 percent raise to cover a cost of living increase, it would be short about $20 million, he said. Funding it would take either a bigger tuition increase or asking departments to cut $20 million without knowing the impacts.

“That's a substantially risky, I would argue, challenge to take on,” Frank said.

He also addressed what he called the “common budget boogeymen.” For example, people ask why donor money can’t fund a salary hike. Frank said donor funds are almost always restricted and the half a billion in research funding the university garners is also restricted. What about athletics? Frank said if the university eliminated athletics, it would be a one-time 2 percent salary increase.

“And you lose all the things if you believe there are positive things associated with athletics.”

He acknowledged the frustration among many staff and that people are hurting. He said the CSU budgets each campus has proposed aren’t perfect.

“But do they represent an attempt to balance legitimate competing interests of the university? I think that's a question for you all to ask yourselves. I believe they do. I think they look hard at trying to hold tuition down. I think they look hard at trying to bring compensation up.”

In addition, administrators noted that some colleges and divisions have reallocated funds toward employee compensation over and above any across-the-board raise. That amounted to reallocations this fiscal year of $4.5 million and $2.5 million in the previous fiscal year.

“It is something this campus is taking seriously and looking for opportunities and savings to reinvest into our own staff,” said Brendan Hanlon, vice president for operations and chief financial officer for the Fort Collins campus.

Graduate student workers will get a 3 percent increase

Graduate students did win a victory in 2022 when the university agreed to gradually eliminate their mandatory fees. But Andrew Feder, a graduate research assistant in atmospheric sciences, said the proposed 3 percent stipend increase doesn’t help much when the base graduate worker salary is $16,128.

He said on-campus housing costs have gone up, and some graduate students are forced to live illegally, violating the city’s “U plus 2” law forbidding more than three unrelated people from living in the same place. Student health insurance doesn’t cover dependents or spouses. Parking costs are high.

“We're just kind of getting squeezed,” Feder said. “It's becoming increasingly impossible to live on a graduate stipend.”

Danielle Demateis, a third-year Ph.D. student in statistics, told the board her savings are depleted.

“I am now realizing that choosing to come to CSU for my Ph.D. was not a smart financial decision,” she said.

International graduate students are particularly strapped because they are entirely dependent on their stipend. The terms of their visa don’t allow them to take other employment.

Graduate research assistant Bee Leung said the university is driving away talented, hard-working graduate students.

“I personally know many grad students who have had to take on second jobs, who have had to dip into their savings, take out loans, or even sell their blood plasma just to make it in between paychecks,” she told the board.

The low salaries are impacting classified staff, too. Classified worker Stephen Maddock told the board that two months ago one of the dining halls lost eight staff. Residential plumbing staff decreased by half as some left for better-paying jobs at other institutions. The residential electrical team went from eight to two people, Maddock said.

“This is unsustainable,” he said. “We are unable to attract the talent we need at CSU to provide the quality we need to support our students.”