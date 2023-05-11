Colorado Weather: Denver and Adams counties under flood warning, Denver metro sees flooding on roads and low areas

Updated at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

There is currently flooding on roads and low-lying areas — including basement apartments — around the Denver metro.

Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel and should not attempt to cross flooded roads. The state's Department of Transportation's road conditions map shows heavy traffic on interstates 70 and 25.

Flash Flood Warnings are in place for parts of Cheyenne, Kit Carson and Yuma counties. Several counties along the Kansas border continue to be on Tornado Watch, including Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson and Yuma.