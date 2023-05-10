Colorado weather: Hail damage and tornado warnings along the Front Range and northern Plains, delays at DIA. More severe weather possible overnight

Updated at 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2023.

There is still potential for severe weather Tuesday night. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains until 9 p.m.

Parts of Northern Colorado could experience heavy rain and strong winds Thursday morning. Jennifer Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says that could cause flooding in areas close to rivers, creek, and burn scars.

"We are expecting pretty widespread rainfall to continue, Wednesday night through like Friday morning," Sark said. "So those areas are in a Flood Watch for additional rainfall."

Fort Collins, Greeley and western Boulder County are under a flood watch until Friday morning. Authorities warn people should never drive on flood roads, even when they look shallow. It only takes a few inches to leave many vehicles dead in the water.

As of 7:34 p.m. all Tornado Warnings in the state have expired.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said severe thunderstorms are starting to exit Metro Denver and enter the northeast region of the state. Some of the thunderstorms may drop large hail, but most people will receive rain.

NWS Meteorologist Caitlyin Mensch said her office received reports of tennis ball-sized hail along the I-70 corridor near Strasburg.

“That's kind of the size that we're looking at here. Not all of these storms contain tennis ball size hail,” Mensch said. “Plenty of other reports are coming in right now with hail sizes of like ping pong and golf ball size.”

Mensch added the severe thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Eastern Plains for the rest of the evening. Thunderstorms are expected west of the Boulder area, but they won’t be as severe.

A tornado touched down in Morgan County just before 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said people in the area should take immediate cover. A tornado warning was in effect for Fort Morgan and Brush through 6:45 p.m.

Courtesy of Kim Nguyen. A quarter sits on top of a hail ball for comparison during a spring storm that left part of Metro Denver under a tornado warning on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The storm is causing significant flight delays at Denver International Airport. Ashley Forest, a spokeswoman for the airport, said they’re bracing for a big storm cell predicted for around 6 p.m. and urged people coming to the airport to drive slowly and be safe.

“We do have systems in place where, if it happens to be a Tornado Warning, where employees would direct passengers to our shelters to be able to shelter-in-place, including our employees as well,” said Forest. “But as of right now, we are keeping an eye on it.”