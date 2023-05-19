Colorado Springs, GE Johnson near settlement in Pikes Peak Summit Complex dispute

A legal battle over construction costs related to the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex could wrap up soon. Colorado Springs City Council members unanimously approved a settlement between the city and GE Johnson this week.

The actual dollar amount of the settlement is unclear although council approved an expenditure of at least $100,000. Court documents show the contractor increased its charge to the city by at least $1 million over the initial $60 million agreement, citing permitting delays, outdated information in a report about the geological conditions of the site and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GE Johnson filed suit earlier this year alleging the city owed money for the project. The city countersued, calling some of the company's work unacceptable.