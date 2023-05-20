2,500-year-old prehistoric stone sculpture returned to Mexico from Denver

Mexico announced Friday that a huge 2,500-year-old Olmec stone sculpture has been returned from the United States.

The almost six-foot-tall (two-meter) “Monster of the Earth” sculpture appears to represent the gaping maw of a monster that is big enough to swallow people, and may represent a symbolic entrance to the underworld.

Experts say the sculpture is important because of the insights it provides on the cosmological vision of the Olmecs, considered a founding culture of Meso-America.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the sculpture was handed over at the Mexican consulate in Denver, Colorado, on Friday.

“It was like an open wound, not having this artifact,” Ebrard said.

Experts believe the sculpture was taken clandestinely in the 1950s from Chalcatzingo, a lesser-known ruin site south of Mexico City.

It was publicly identified in the U.S. in 1968 by the archeologist David Grove in the magazine American Antiquity and was in a New York museum in the early 1970s, according to Mexican General Consul for New York Jorge Islas. It was the most sought-after Olmec piece over the last 50 years.

Islas was tapped by Ebrard to lead recovery and repatriation efforts last June.