The National Renewable Energy Laboratory gets $150 million for expansions in Arvada and Golden

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is set to receive $150 million in new federal funding to continue rapidly expanding its research campuses in Arvada and Golden.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper visited Colorado on Monday to announce the investment, which is funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The landmark climate legislation signed into law in 2022 will help pay for a wide range of planned projects, including an improved computer model to test additions to the U.S. energy grid and a research facility to develop sustainable aviation fuels.

In addition to attracting new jobs to Colorado, Granholm said the funding would help the laboratory continue its ongoing work to commercialize green energy technologies.

"That is the power of NREL. And today, we are looking at an engine that is gaining more horsepower," Granholm said.