Amazon delivery drivers in Colorado peed in bottles, pooped in bags to keep jobs, lawsuit says

Ryan Schilling spent eight years in the U.S. Army serving in combat zones during the Iraq War. After he left the service and moved to Aurora in 2018, he applied for a job as an Amazon delivery driver.

Within a few weeks of training and starting the job, he found himself overwhelmed with the demands. During his busiest shifts, he was required to make over 200 stops a day, delivering upwards of 500 packages to customers’ doorsteps.

Along the way, he barely had time to use the restroom or take his state-mandated 10-minute rest break every four hours, he said in an interview. He often skipped lunch to keep up with Amazon’s performance metrics.

“The speed you have to complete your route on time is, for most people, inhuman,” Schilling, 28, said.

To avoid falling behind, Schilling would pack plastic water bottles to urinate in during his shift. On more than one occasion, he pooped into a doggie waste bag in the back of his truck.

The conditions reminded him of how he had to get by while in the armed forces.

“We’re not in a combat zone,” Schilling said. “There’s no reason I should be having to do the same things in a regular place of employment in the United States.”

Schilling, along with two other current and former Amazon delivery drivers, filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the tech giant in Denver District Court on Monday, alleging the company’s breakneck work pace and driver tracking technology prevents workers from taking state-required rest breaks.

Workers can’t take time to find public restrooms on their routes without facing admonishment from higher-ups or disciplinary actions, according to the lawsuit. Trash cans in Amazon fulfillment centers are frequently overflowing with bottles of urine that drivers have thrown away at the end of their shifts, it alleges.

On top of violating Colorado labor laws, the company’s workplace policies and demands deprive drivers of basic human needs, said David Seligman, executive director of Towards Justice, the Denver-based legal organization representing the drivers alongside two out-of-state law firms.

“In order to deliver packages for Amazon, you have to pee in bottles,” said Seligman.

The case, one of the largest of its kind according to the filing attorneys, also alleges that Amazon’s workplace policies and practices discriminate against women and transgender people. It proposes a class action suit to compensate Colorado workers for missed break time and unequal burdens placed on those workers, along with a request for Amazon to change its workplace policies.