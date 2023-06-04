Colorado weather: How much rain to expect this next week

Colorado skies are dark and gloomy, but it isn’t because of wildfire smoke. It’s thanks to a series of late-spring rainstorms.

Thunderstorms and rain have been rumbling over most parts of the state recently. That’s expected to continue over the next week, said Scott Entrekin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“There [will] probably be more of your typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms that we're normally more used to,” Entrekin said. “But there will still be enough moisture … that we'll probably see a good round of these [storms] pretty much every day this week.”

Rainfall isn’t expected to reach the levels seen in the early May rainstorm that left several counties under a flood watch and turned tame creeks turned into overflowed rivers. In Colorado Springs, the Denver Metro and parts of Northern Colorado, the heaviest rainfall isn’t expected to exceed half an inch per hour.