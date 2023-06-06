Clear Creek County Commission announces mental health pilot program in light of Christian Glass’ death

Calling the killing of Christian Glass “reprehensible,” the Clear Creek County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday said Sheriff Rick Albers isn’t doing enough and vowed to make countywide reforms.

“The board does not believe that the sheriff has adequately accepted responsibility for his central role in this tragedy or the need to swiftly correct all of the gaps in training or protocols that existed at the time of Christian’s death,” said Commissioner Randy Wheelock in a written statement read aloud in a meeting. “The board embraces its responsibility to do all it can within its authority to accomplish reforms that enable the sheriff to better focus on his core mission of public safety and justice.”

Wheelock said that the county will direct its human services and emergency responders to form a mental health crisis co-responder program. A pilot for this program will launch this summer, and the board said it found grants to fund it.

He also said the county will train its 911 operators in how to effectively differentiate between mental health crises and public safety concerns.

“We understand that no amount of money can bring Christian back or ease his family's pain. Christian’s killing should never have happened, and the Board is unanimously committed to doing its part to ensure that a reprehensible act like this is prevented from ever happening again,” Wheelock said.

Glass was killed almost exactly a year ago by a Clear Creek County deputy after he called 911 for help when he lodged his car on a pile of rocks near Silver Plume. Glass told the operator he was scared and that he didn’t want to leave his car. When officers arrived, he also declined to leave his front seat but offered to follow them to the police station if they would help him get his car off the rocks. After a confusing and chaotic 75 minutes, Glass was killed by deputies after being tased and shot with bean bags.