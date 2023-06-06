Dangerous conditions on Colorado riverways cause recreation restrictions, high need for rescues

Public safety officials across the state have been dispatched to several rescues on Colorado waterways since temperatures have increased. In Fort Collins, the Poudre Fire Authority were dispatched to the Poudre River in late May when they got reports that six tubers were all separated from their tubes. Only one person ended up needing rescue, but Poudre Fire Authority public information officer Annie Bierbower warned separation from floatation devices could result in serious health risks.

“[One call] was for a kayaker who became separated from their kayak, and that individual was actually in the water for, we think, around 40 minutes and suffered some pretty severe hypothermia and I guess got banged up pretty bad just for how long they were in the water,” she said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Animal Control Unit has also been called to rescue pets that have been swept away by strong river flow.

“Even dogs that are great swimmers, if we're saying the waters are not safe for people, they really aren't safe for pets and definitely not for children,” Jefferson County Sheriff public information officer Karlyn Tilley said. “So we advise that people take precautions and keep their dogs on leashes and just try to keep their dogs away from that running water because they can be taken downstream just as easily as anyone else.”

Officials are warning people to check river conditions before they head out, and if they arrive and see high and fast conditions, not to risk getting swept up.