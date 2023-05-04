Here’s what Colorado is doing after a record year of drownings

With spring-like weather making Colorado’s bodies of water more enticing, the state Parks and Wildlife department hopes recent additions to safety plans will save lives in 2023.

Last year was the deadliest year on record in Colorado’s lakes, rivers and streams. The notable year prompted wildlife officials to look for more opportunities to install free life jacket loaner programs at state parks.

“The town of Glenwood [Springs], we worked on a [life] jacket awareness sign that went in at Two Rivers Boat Ramp last summer, with another family of a victim from years ago,” said Grant Brown, CPW’s boat safety and registrations program manager. He added that the agency has more progress to make.

“We have talks working on trying to get a life jacket loaner station put in there on that stretch, the Colorado through Glenwood Canyon, and then having another spot there at the boat ramp,” Brown said.

Many deaths during 2022 came from boaters or paddle boaters who weren’t wearing a life jacket or following other safety protocols when they fell into the water. In one instance, a paddle boarder at Corn Lake in Grand Junction had grabbed a loaner life jacket but was not wearing it when he fell into the water and drowned. He also wasn’t wearing a leash, which keeps people tethered to their paddle boards.