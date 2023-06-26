Radio debut on CPR Classical: ‘America/Beautiful’ with pianist Min Kwon

How does America celebrate its birthday with so many different ideas of what America is and what it should be?



Pianist Min Kwon asked over 70 of America's leading composers from varying cultures of origin to answer that question in music. Each composed a variation on "America the Beautiful." CPR Classical gives the broadcast debut over the Fourth of July weekend: "America/Beautiful" with pianist Min Kwon.

Min's goal for her America/Beautiful project is to "find the beauty at the core of the American experiment and its credo of e pluribus unum (out of many, one)."

In partnership with Min Kwon, hear the radio premiere on CPR Classical of new variations by distinguished composers like Reena Esmail, Vijay Iyer, Terry Riley and more.

Then see Min Kwon in recital playing from her America/Beautiful project at Harris Hall at the Aspen Music Festival and School on August 5.

Broadcast dates and times of America/Beautiful on CPR Classical:

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m.

Sat., July 1, 10 a.m.

Sun., July 2, 5 p.m.

Mon., July 3, 10 a.m.

Tues., July 4, 9 a.m. & 3 p.m.

WATCH all four of Min Kwon's America/Beautiful 2021 concert streams HERE.