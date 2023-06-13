Photos: Denver celebrates after the Nuggets win first-ever NBA championship

Thousands upon thousands of Denver Nuggets fans created a joyous bedlam Monday night when the team clinched the NBA championship for the first time in team history, beating the Miami. Some poured into the streets of LoDo from dozens of nearby crowded bars, some streamed into the city from surrounding highways, to join a street party of singing, dancing, and blaring car horns. Here's some of what we saw.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.