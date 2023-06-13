Photos: Denver celebrates after the Nuggets win first-ever NBA championship

By Hart Van Denburg
· Today, 4:00 am
Fans hang from a lightpost in LoDo Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023, after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship.Fans hang from a lightpost in LoDo Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023, after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship.Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Thousands upon thousands of Denver Nuggets fans created a joyous bedlam Monday night when the team clinched the NBA championship for the first time in team history, beating the Miami. Some poured into the streets of LoDo from dozens of nearby crowded bars, some streamed into the city from surrounding highways, to join a street party of singing, dancing, and blaring car horns. Here's some of what we saw.

nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans cheer, shout and throw drinks into the air at the View House bar in LoDo, Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Revelers among the many thousands who crowded into downtown Denver on Monday night, June 12, 2023, wear the jerseys of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray - two key players who helped the Nuggets become NBA Champions for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans wave a team banner in LoDo, Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans outside Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in LoDo, Monday night.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans at The Sports Column bar in LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Many thousands of Denver Nuggets fans poured into LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history, beating the Miami Heat 94 to 89 and closing out the series four games to one.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Many thousands of Denver Nuggets fans poured into LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans wearing borrowed traffic cones into LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver Nuggets fans cheer, shout and throw drinks into the air at the View House bar in LoDo, Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Framed by blowing bubbles, a Denver Nuggets fan stands atop a light post in LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history, beating the Miami Heat 94 to 89 and closing out the series after winning four games to one.
nuggets-nba-championship-fans-20230612Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Police move away from the center of the street celebration on 19th and Market streets in LoDo Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history, beating the Miami Heat 94 to 89 and closing out the series after winning four games to one.

