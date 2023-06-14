Interview: Gov. Jared Polis gives his elevator pitch for the property tax ballot measure — literally

Warner: Local governments can still voluntarily cut their own mill levies, or property tax rates. How many do you think will do that, and how do you know?

Polis: Colorado Mountain College has slashed their property tax increment. I would call on every public jurisdiction to reduce their property tax rate. This should not have to be the job of the state legislature. This should be the job of the taxing districts. Because they haven't acted, we took action and put this on the ballot to reduce the property tax rate. But, in addition, I also signed a bill that makes sure that if they do voluntarily slash their property tax rates that won't be held against them for TABOR purposes in the future.



Meaning, if we have a period of time where property values stagnate or go down and (districts) have to keep their revenue stable, they could float their rate back up. That was important. I hope that leads to more local jurisdictions voting to slash their property tax rates. Part of this initiative is the truth-in-taxation piece to Prop HH, which means that going forward, they can't automatically keep money above the rate of inflation. It's capped at the rate of inflation, and they have to proactively vote as a democratically elected board if they want to blow through that cap. And that makes it more likely they'll cut their rates in the future.

Warner: The ballot language is more than 50 words. The bill the legislature passed with the finer points is 48 pages. I asked you to make that elevator pitch earlier because this is really quite complex. How much time will you spend personally out on the trail promoting HH? What's the strategy?

Polis: The full text and summary will be in the Blue Book people get in the mail prior to the election — obviously the ballot summaries are the more concise version. The more people learn about it, I think the more there is to like. One example is this initiative makes the senior homestead tax exemption portable.



A senior homestead tax exemption knocks $200,000, for tax purposes, off the home for seniors who've lived in their home for, I think it's 20 years or more. But, in the past and up even through now, you lose that if a senior sells their home — downsizes to apartments. So you have this perverse incentive where if a senior chooses to downsize, they actually could pay more in property taxes. And for a senior on a fixed income, that's not an equation that works.



Many seniors are forced to stay in the houses that they raise their families in that are too large, even if they'd rather downsize, simply because their property always would go up. This makes it transferable, meaning you can take that tax advantage with you to your downsized apartment or home, freeing up your old home for a new family. And I think there’s a lot in this for people who want to make sure the property taxes don't increase more than we can afford to pay.

Warner: Prop HH exists to benefit homeowners, but I want to talk about renters because in years where there would be a TABOR surplus, their refunds would get hit too, but with very little benefits, something like $20 million total toward a tenant protection program. There are a lot of renters in this state. What's in it for them? Why would they reduce their TABOR surplus?

Polis: As a standard practice, landlords pass along expense increases, like rent increases, to their tenants. Very few landlords, out of the goodness of their hearts, simply absorb additional costs — those are passed along. I would add they're passed along, formally, in the lease for small businesses that have triple net leases, it's a direct pass-through to your local store and your local business. For residential, it's usually an indirect pass-through. When costs go up for the landlord very few of them absorb that. They generally pass that along to tenants and rents go up.



This will reduce the size of rent increases for Coloradans. Property taxes, in many places, still might go up and that's likely to be passed along to renters, but they won't go up nearly as much if Prop HH passes.

Warner: Without HH, the typical homeowner in Colorado indeed faces a 20, maybe 30 percent increase in taxes. Are values so high, governor, partly because it is so difficult to add housing stock in this state?

Polis: That's part of the equation. Prop HH would cut that property tax increase in half, which is a good first step. But, the underlying issue is that living in Colorado costs too much. That’s the fundamental issue.



No matter what relief you provide on the tax side, rents are high, and the average price to purchase a new home in the Denver metro area is over $600,000. Colorado Springs metro is over $480,000. Homeownership is becoming out of reach for too many Coloradans. And we really need to take action to change that to make sure that Colorado's a place where people can afford to live.

Warner: You sought to tackle housing affordability in this year's legislative session with a land-use package that ultimately failed, but the legislature did pass a bill giving cities the right of first refusal to buy apartment buildings to convert to affordable housing. That is a bill you vetoed. Why did that bill not fit into your vision?

Polis: Bills that further restrict the market generally increase the cost of rent, the cost of purchase. One part of our land-use package that did pass is a bill that prohibited growth caps and basically cities saying ‘no new housing in our city,’ which was driving up costs. That is now illegal in the state of Colorado. Cities can no longer ban housing. But, yes, we need to do more about ending exclusionary zoning, allowing homes to be built that people can afford, which are often duplexes, quadplexes, accessory dwelling units. These are the most affordable inventory and, very specifically, they're not allowed to be built in much of our state.

Warner: But on the right of first refusal?

Polis: This bill wasn't about new housing, it was about when certain units are sold. I think the units had to be built before a certain date and of a certain size, but basically old apartment buildings that, when they're sold, there would be delays that were introduced to that process that theoretically gives cities more of a chance to buy those apartments if they want them. But they can buy them now on the open market, which is the part that didn't make any sense to me.



I mean, if a property is listed, just as anybody can buy it, a city can buy it. The truth is most cities don't have all the money in the world to buy these units. What we really need, of course, is to end exclusionary zoning and allow more of the units that people can actually afford to live in to be built. Now, that includes apartments. And part of what we need to do on land use is to make sure that we have transit-oriented development with multi-family and apartments that can be built near transit so people can easily access bus or rail and not have to have a car unless they want one. And that adds the affordability aspect as well.

Warner: So you thought that this bill in particular was unnecessary?

Polis: More than unnecessary. It's counterproductive in the sense that when you add delays to buildings being purchased and sold, it can actually lead to preventing and providing a disincentive for the construction of new housing stock. This one only applied to old housing stock, but certainly, had it become law, people would've built in a risk factor in looking at new housing stock. ‘Hey, what if the state does the same thing in 10 or 20 years and makes it so I have all these difficulties ever selling this apartment building that I'm building.’

Warner: On the subject of vetoes, you also nixed a bill dealing with online ticket sales. Democratic State Sen. Robert Rodriguez said ‘I think the governor had a decision between local venues and ticket scalpers, and I think he went with ticket scalpers.’ Is that what happened?

Polis: I think that's obviously an incorrect characterization. This was opposed by every consumer group and my North Star is always, is it good for the general public? Consumers? Fans? This is for musical concerts, for sports events.



There's three main consumer advocacy groups. They all said, this is bad for consumers, restricts choice. There's good elements of the bill. I encourage Senator Rodriguez and others to work on the elements to help reduce fraud in this space, including deceptive URLs that can make people think they're getting a ticket from the original source when they're not. But the answer is not to put these major restrictions in place that only benefit big business and work to the detriment of fans and consumers.