Dozens injured, seven hospitalized after intense hail storm interrupts Red Rocks concert

Video posted by some of those at the performance by singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson showed concertgoers fleeing for cover as hail ranging from pea- to golf-ball sized and larger pelted the venue. Patrons sought cover anywhere they could at the venue or ran to their cars, where many found smashed windshields and dents from large hailstones.

The storm that produced the hail was one of several across the state Wednesday, including one that spawned tornadoes on the eastern plains. No injuries were reported, but one tornado destroyed a resident’s home while he hid in the basement, according to Logan County emergency managers. A healthcare building under renovation also collapsed in Sterling. Multiple tornadoes touched down outside Akron as well.