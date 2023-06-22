Dozens injured, seven hospitalized after intense hail storm interrupts Red Rocks concert
Updated at 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023
Seven people were hospitalized and as many as 90 were injured after hail swept across Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday night during a concert.
West Metro Fire District said the injuries ranged from bruises and cuts to broken bones. None were considered life threatening.
Video posted by some of those at the performance by singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson showed concertgoers fleeing for cover as hail ranging from pea- to golf-ball sized and larger pelted the venue. Patrons sought cover anywhere they could at the venue or ran to their cars, where many found smashed windshields and dents from large hailstones.
The storm that produced the hail was one of several across the state Wednesday, including one that spawned tornadoes on the eastern plains. No injuries were reported, but one tornado destroyed a resident’s home while he hid in the basement, according to Logan County emergency managers. A healthcare building under renovation also collapsed in Sterling. Multiple tornadoes touched down outside Akron as well.
Denver had grape-sized hail from a storm cell that moved in around 9 p.m.
More severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Thursday. They could produce large hail, according to the National Weather Service.
“Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning,” the NWS tweeted. “Stay prepared.”
