Red Rocks to revamp evacuation plans and improve messaging after hailstorm injuries at Louis Tomlinson concert

In the afternoon leading up to Wednesday’s concert, venue staff monitored weather forecasts like normal, Kitts said. Red Rocks contracts with a private, on-site meteorologist to issue weather alerts during concerts.

Venue staff are hesitant to postpone shows altogether due to adverse weather forecasts, Kitts said. Shows at Red Rocks routinely take place in all types of weather conditions, including rainy, hot and snowy conditions.

“If you've lived in Colorado for any amount of time, you know that if you cancel every single event early in the evening, you're gonna have a lot of canceled events that could have gone on,” he said.

How the storm hit the concert on Wednesday night

On Wednesday, following an opening act for the concert, Red Rocks’ meteorologist delayed the show due to lightning in the area.

“Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear,” said a tweet from the venue at 8:07 p.m.

The venue also posted the message on large electronic billboards that frame the main stage.

Many fans remained in their seats though, according to venue officials and fans present at the concert.

Less than 30 minutes later, the venue lifted the warning based on advice from Skyview, its contracted meteorology service.

Shortly after, Skyview detected another, stronger storm cell approaching the venue, Kitts said. The venue flashed evacuation orders on its billboards and announced an order over a loudspeaker for fans.

“We didn’t know how big the hail was going to be or how intense it was going to be,” Kitts said.

The crowd heeded the second warning and began to exit the amphitheater. Some took refuge in indoor areas like bathrooms, the visitor center and backstage, but Kitts said there’s not enough room for all concertgoers to take shelter in those places, which is why Red Rocks urges people to return to their cars.

'It was a nightmare scenario': One concertgoer's account

Justin Larson had purchased tickets for his wife and niece for the event. It was the group’s first trip to Red Rocks, and they were surprised at how relaxed and unconcerned the crowd and venue were about earlier weather alerts.

“Nobody left during the first alert,” he said.

When the second alert blared over a loudspeaker shortly after 9 p.m., he gathered his things and began to walk toward the venue’s stage right stairs.

The crowd moved slowly towards the exit. Less than 5 minutes later, he remembers, large pieces of hail began falling around them like “meteors.”

Concert attendees screamed and hid under trees and tried to get into concession booths, where some concertgoers said employees tried to block fans from entering while telling them to go to their cars for shelter. Video shows waterfalls of icy water and hailstones running downstairs during the event.