Colorado weather: Tornado warning lifted in south Denver metro, severe thunderstorms continue to move over Front Range and Southern Colorado

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the Denver area earlier in the afternoon, predicting some areas could see baseball-sized hail. “Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. People and animals outdoors will be severely injured,” warned emergency alerts that popped up on phones across the metro area.

Concerns about hail damage continue to be high, following a chaotic Wednesday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, where a storm pelted concertgoers with hail and rain. Seven people were hospitalized and as many as 90 people were injured after the storm.

NWS forecaster Paul Schlatter said the best course of action is to get inside for the incoming hail and that “even a car [helps] for this type of storm.”

This latest round of torrential rain has pushed the already-soggy state past numerous records. Earlier Thursday, the National Weather Service announced Colorado Springs had already received 9.34 inches so far in June, making it the rainy month ever recorded in the city. In Denver, this is the rainiest June since the 1880s. The city set a daily rain record on Wednesday,

This is a developing story and will be updated.