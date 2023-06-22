Colorado weather: Tornado warning lifted in south Denver metro, severe thunderstorms continue to move over Front Range and Southern Colorado
Updated 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023
A tornado warning has been lifted in the south Denver metro after a tornado was spotted west of Highlands Ranch, spun off by a potentially damaging weather system moving through the Denver Metro this afternoon.
Forecasters warned the storm could generate up to baseball-sized hail, and the National Weather Service said people should stay indoors while the worst of the weather moves through.
As of 4:15 p.m., the tornado risk has shifted east, to more rural parts of Arapahoe County.
The storms are also increasing flood risks in eastern Colorado. The National Weather Service warned of high water in streams and low-lying areas, along the Front Range. Bijou Creek could overtop its banks in Elbert, Adams, Arapahoe and Morgan Counties through midday Friday.
This week's storms are already being blamed for at least one death after a car was swept off the road by high water in a rural part of Arapahoe County late Wednesday night. Emergency crews recovered a body from the vehicle after flooding receded Thursday morning.
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the Denver area earlier in the afternoon, predicting some areas could see baseball-sized hail. “Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. People and animals outdoors will be severely injured,” warned emergency alerts that popped up on phones across the metro area.
Concerns about hail damage continue to be high, following a chaotic Wednesday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, where a storm pelted concertgoers with hail and rain. Seven people were hospitalized and as many as 90 people were injured after the storm.
NWS forecaster Paul Schlatter said the best course of action is to get inside for the incoming hail and that “even a car [helps] for this type of storm.”
This latest round of torrential rain has pushed the already-soggy state past numerous records. Earlier Thursday, the National Weather Service announced Colorado Springs had already received 9.34 inches so far in June, making it the rainy month ever recorded in the city. In Denver, this is the rainiest June since the 1880s. The city set a daily rain record on Wednesday,
This is a developing story and will be updated.
