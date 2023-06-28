Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks — plus laser and drone shows — around Colorado

After many canceled Fourth of July celebrations in the past few years, Colorado communities are ready to light up the skies for Independence Day. Events include traditional fireworks, as well as laser and drone shows all across the state.

Did we miss an event? Email reporter Eden Lane at edenlane@cpr.org.

Arvada

Fourth of July fireworks at 9 p.m.

The annual 4th of July fireworks display takes place at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave. Gates open to vehicles at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m. Parking is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. Handicap parking is available in the northeast lot. Food trucks will be there from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

More here.

Aspen

Fourth Of July laser display at dusk

Aspen’s Independence Day celebration will feature a Laser Light Display in Wagner Park, 350 E. Durant Ave., at dusk.

More here.

Aurora

Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m

The city of Aurora will hold a fireworks show at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. It will include musical performances, food trucks and a large fireworks show. The Center's Great Lawn access opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last 30 minutes.

More here.

Avon

Salute to the USA fireworks on July 3

The event takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, 414 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., and includes face painters, holiday-themed stilt walkers, balloon sculptors, magicians, inflatable fun houses and more. Bring your blanket and enjoy fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, turkey legs and roasted ears of corn. Live music From Opener: Jenny and the Mexicats start at 6:00 p.m. followed by Los Lonely Boys. Remember your reusable water bottle – this is a plastic-free event.

More here.

Berthoud

July 3 fireworks at 9 p.m.

The town of Berthoud will host an Independence Day celebration at Waggener Farm Park, 1000 Berthoud Pkwy, and include music, food trucks and activities. The event kicks off at 4:00 pm with fireworks starting at dusk. The musical guest Funkiphino begins at 5:30 p.m.

More here.

Beaver Creek

Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

This is an all-day event at Beaver Creek Resort that starts at noon and includes musical performances, food trucks, fireworks and hot air balloon glow.

More here.

Boulder

Fourth of July drone show at 9:35 p.m.

Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., will host the city’s first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks. Gates open at 7 p.m. with food and live music featuring School of Rock, The Custom Shop Band, and Funkiphi. The drone show begins at dark.

More here.

Brighton

Stars & Stripes Celebration with fireworks on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., with food and beer stands. At 7:30 p.m., country artist Thomas Mac will take the stage. At 9:30 p.m., musical fireworks cap off the evening.

More here.

Fourth of July fireworks at dusk

The event will feature a concert and fireworks at Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St. Live entertainment starts at 5 p.m. Headliner Those Crazy Nights starts at 7 p.m. followed by the fireworks at dusk. Food will be available for purchase through food trucks.

More here.

Broomfield

The Great American Picnic fireworks on July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

The Great American Picnic starts at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd. It features inflatables, concessions, food vendors, a bike parade and a beer garden. The musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m. then fireworks complete the night at about 9:15 p.m.

More here.

Brush

Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Brush Rodeo is a three-day event at the Brush Fairgrounds, 829-899 Ellsworth St., and includes a 4th of July parade and rodeo that begins on July 2. Fourth of July includes a barecue, little princess rides, parade, and fireworks display.

More here.

Buena Vista

Fourth of July fireworks at dusk

The Buena Vista Freedom Fest is an all-day event at McPhelemy Park, Highway 24, and Main Street, that includes a parade, festival, duck race and fireworks. It starts at 7 a.m. with an Optimist Club pancake breakfast, to fireworks at about 8:30 p.m.

More here.

Castle Rock

Castle Rockin' the Fourth of July drone and LED show at 9 p.m.

The all-day celebration starts at 9 a.m. and includes magic shows, patriotic movies, live music, kid's activities, food trucks and cocktails and beer for purchase. A free concert by Neil Diamond tribute band, Super Diamond, begins at 8 p.m. The grand finale will be a drone show and a Patriotic LED show.

More here.

Colorado Springs

Star Spangled Symphony on July 4th at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

The Star Spangled Symphony will perform a free community concert at 4:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave. Doors open at 3 p.m. Registration is required. The performance will be broadcast on five partner radio stations as well. Fourth of July Fireworks will take place throughout the region beginning at 9:15 p.m. and will be live-streamed courtesy of KKTV.

More here.

Festival On The Fourth fireworks at 9:15 p.m. At Palmer Lake

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with gates opening an hour before. The event will include a beer garden, live music by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, the Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipers and Mojo Filter Band. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

More here.

Commerce City

Colorado Rapids' 4th Fest at 5 p.m.

Commerce City's annual Independence Day celebration is a partnership with the city and Colorado Rapids, which includes a free festival outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a Colorado Rapids match, and fireworks after the game. The block party and 4thFest open at 5 p.m. and entry is free, attending the match requires a ticket.

More here.

Cripple Creek

4th of July Celebration at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin about 20 minutes after dusk from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

More here.

Denver

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park on July 3, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

There will be fireworks, a light show, and live music during this event. Beer, wine, seltzer, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, in addition to food from food trucks and concessions.

More here.

Durango

Fourth of July Street Dance & Drone Show at 6:30 p.m.

The full day of activities begins with the All-American Gourmet Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Rotary Park, then the Freedom 5K Race. More events include the Southwest Civic Winds Concert, Building Homes for Heroes Picnic, and Stars & Stripes 4th of July Parade on Main Avenue starting at 5 p.m. The 4th of July Street Dance & Drone Show caps it off at 6:30 p.m. The event is part of a days-long celebration starting July 1.

More here.

Estes Park

4th of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your blanket or lawn chair and find a spot along Lake Estes to watch the display. A concert takes place at Performance Park's outdoor auditorium. Music begins at 7 p.m. and a display of classic cars at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave., opens at 11 a.m.

More here.

Florence

4th of July Festival with fireworks at dark

Start the day with a Wet and Dry parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. followed by a duck derby at noon. Musical entertainment takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. then the fireworks at Florence High School Hill.

More here.

Glenwood Springs

Independence Day in Two Rivers Park with laser show at 9 p.m.

The celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. with activities like Super Fiesta Bounce Houses, Wood & Steel Axe Throwing, lawn games, face painting creations and food and drink. Live music begins at 6 p.m. with the Delta Sonics followed by A Band Called Alexis. A laser show starts at 9 p.m.

More here.

Highlands Ranch

July 4th fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The event takes place at Highland Heritage Regional Park and attendees can bring food or buy it from the food trucks, blankets, lawn chairs, and hand-held umbrellas. The fireworks show starts around 9:30 p.m., unless the weather is bad or there is a fire ban.

More here.

Lakewood

Big Belmar Bash on July 3 with drone light show at 9:15 p.m.

This community celebration starts at 5 p.m. and includes live music, kids' activities, local vendors, food and drinks. The gathering will take place throughout Belmar, including along South Teller Street and in the Belmar Plaza. Festivities will conclude with a drone light show at about 9:15 p.m. The drone light show will be designed to face Belmar Downtown Lakewood from Belmar Square Park. Anyone viewing from the south of Belmar Square Park will be viewing the show in reverse.

More here.

Lone Tree

Independence Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The all-day July 4th festivities begin with a Family Fun Ride & Strollat 9 a.m. That will be followed by a Family Fun Park with inflatables, games, live entertainment, food trucks, and more. Online registration is required for this part of the festivities. Live music takes place at 7 p.m. at fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. which are visible from Prairie Sky Park and many other spots in Lone Tree.

More here.

Northglenn

July 4th festival with fireworks at dusk

The July 4th Festival in Northglenn's EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park will let attendees bring blankets and picnic baskets to get a good spot for the annual fireworks show. Event activities include a car show, bounce houses, community booths, food vendors and beer garden starting at noon and fireworks at dusk.

More here.

Pueblo

4th of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo Riverwalk's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration starts with $4 boat rides at noon. Then, at 4 p.m. food trucks from the area. Live entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be shot off from the top of the Main Street parking garage.

More here.

Thornton

4th of July with parachutists and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Starting at noon, Carpenter Park Fields on 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard will host food, beer gardens and two stages of entertainment. Parachutists jump at 9:30 p.m. followed by "Red, White & BOOM!" fireworks.

More here.

Windsor

July 4th celebration with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Boardwalk Park activities being at noon including food trucks & vendors. Live music by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will play before the fireworks display from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

More here.

