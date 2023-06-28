Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks — plus laser and drone shows — around Colorado
After many canceled Fourth of July celebrations in the past few years, Colorado communities are ready to light up the skies for Independence Day. Events include traditional fireworks, as well as laser and drone shows all across the state.
Did we miss an event? Email reporter Eden Lane at edenlane@cpr.org.
Arvada
Fourth of July fireworks at 9 p.m.
The annual 4th of July fireworks display takes place at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave. Gates open to vehicles at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m. Parking is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. Handicap parking is available in the northeast lot. Food trucks will be there from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Aspen
Fourth Of July laser display at dusk
Aspen’s Independence Day celebration will feature a Laser Light Display in Wagner Park, 350 E. Durant Ave., at dusk.
Aurora
Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m
The city of Aurora will hold a fireworks show at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. It will include musical performances, food trucks and a large fireworks show. The Center's Great Lawn access opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last 30 minutes.
Avon
Salute to the USA fireworks on July 3
The event takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, 414 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., and includes face painters, holiday-themed stilt walkers, balloon sculptors, magicians, inflatable fun houses and more. Bring your blanket and enjoy fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, turkey legs and roasted ears of corn. Live music From Opener: Jenny and the Mexicats start at 6:00 p.m. followed by Los Lonely Boys. Remember your reusable water bottle – this is a plastic-free event.
Berthoud
July 3 fireworks at 9 p.m.
The town of Berthoud will host an Independence Day celebration at Waggener Farm Park, 1000 Berthoud Pkwy, and include music, food trucks and activities. The event kicks off at 4:00 pm with fireworks starting at dusk. The musical guest Funkiphino begins at 5:30 p.m.
Beaver Creek
Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
This is an all-day event at Beaver Creek Resort that starts at noon and includes musical performances, food trucks, fireworks and hot air balloon glow.
Boulder
Fourth of July drone show at 9:35 p.m.
Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., will host the city’s first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks. Gates open at 7 p.m. with food and live music featuring School of Rock, The Custom Shop Band, and Funkiphi. The drone show begins at dark.
Brighton
Stars & Stripes Celebration with fireworks on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., with food and beer stands. At 7:30 p.m., country artist Thomas Mac will take the stage. At 9:30 p.m., musical fireworks cap off the evening.
Fourth of July fireworks at dusk
The event will feature a concert and fireworks at Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St. Live entertainment starts at 5 p.m. Headliner Those Crazy Nights starts at 7 p.m. followed by the fireworks at dusk. Food will be available for purchase through food trucks.
Broomfield
The Great American Picnic fireworks on July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
The Great American Picnic starts at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd. It features inflatables, concessions, food vendors, a bike parade and a beer garden. The musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m. then fireworks complete the night at about 9:15 p.m.
Brush
Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Brush Rodeo is a three-day event at the Brush Fairgrounds, 829-899 Ellsworth St., and includes a 4th of July parade and rodeo that begins on July 2. Fourth of July includes a barecue, little princess rides, parade, and fireworks display.
Buena Vista
Fourth of July fireworks at dusk
The Buena Vista Freedom Fest is an all-day event at McPhelemy Park, Highway 24, and Main Street, that includes a parade, festival, duck race and fireworks. It starts at 7 a.m. with an Optimist Club pancake breakfast, to fireworks at about 8:30 p.m.
Castle Rock
Castle Rockin' the Fourth of July drone and LED show at 9 p.m.
The all-day celebration starts at 9 a.m. and includes magic shows, patriotic movies, live music, kid's activities, food trucks and cocktails and beer for purchase. A free concert by Neil Diamond tribute band, Super Diamond, begins at 8 p.m. The grand finale will be a drone show and a Patriotic LED show.
Colorado Springs
Star Spangled Symphony on July 4th at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
The Star Spangled Symphony will perform a free community concert at 4:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave. Doors open at 3 p.m. Registration is required. The performance will be broadcast on five partner radio stations as well. Fourth of July Fireworks will take place throughout the region beginning at 9:15 p.m. and will be live-streamed courtesy of KKTV.
Festival On The Fourth fireworks at 9:15 p.m. At Palmer Lake
The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with gates opening an hour before. The event will include a beer garden, live music by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, the Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipers and Mojo Filter Band. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.
Commerce City
Colorado Rapids' 4th Fest at 5 p.m.
Commerce City's annual Independence Day celebration is a partnership with the city and Colorado Rapids, which includes a free festival outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a Colorado Rapids match, and fireworks after the game. The block party and 4thFest open at 5 p.m. and entry is free, attending the match requires a ticket.
Cripple Creek
4th of July Celebration at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin about 20 minutes after dusk from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.
Denver
Independence Eve at Civic Center Park on July 3, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
There will be fireworks, a light show, and live music during this event. Beer, wine, seltzer, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, in addition to food from food trucks and concessions.
Durango
Fourth of July Street Dance & Drone Show at 6:30 p.m.
The full day of activities begins with the All-American Gourmet Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Rotary Park, then the Freedom 5K Race. More events include the Southwest Civic Winds Concert, Building Homes for Heroes Picnic, and Stars & Stripes 4th of July Parade on Main Avenue starting at 5 p.m. The 4th of July Street Dance & Drone Show caps it off at 6:30 p.m. The event is part of a days-long celebration starting July 1.
Estes Park
4th of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Bring your blanket or lawn chair and find a spot along Lake Estes to watch the display. A concert takes place at Performance Park's outdoor auditorium. Music begins at 7 p.m. and a display of classic cars at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave., opens at 11 a.m.
Florence
4th of July Festival with fireworks at dark
Start the day with a Wet and Dry parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. followed by a duck derby at noon. Musical entertainment takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. then the fireworks at Florence High School Hill.
Glenwood Springs
Independence Day in Two Rivers Park with laser show at 9 p.m.
The celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. with activities like Super Fiesta Bounce Houses, Wood & Steel Axe Throwing, lawn games, face painting creations and food and drink. Live music begins at 6 p.m. with the Delta Sonics followed by A Band Called Alexis. A laser show starts at 9 p.m.
Highlands Ranch
July 4th fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The event takes place at Highland Heritage Regional Park and attendees can bring food or buy it from the food trucks, blankets, lawn chairs, and hand-held umbrellas. The fireworks show starts around 9:30 p.m., unless the weather is bad or there is a fire ban.
Lakewood
Big Belmar Bash on July 3 with drone light show at 9:15 p.m.
This community celebration starts at 5 p.m. and includes live music, kids' activities, local vendors, food and drinks. The gathering will take place throughout Belmar, including along South Teller Street and in the Belmar Plaza. Festivities will conclude with a drone light show at about 9:15 p.m. The drone light show will be designed to face Belmar Downtown Lakewood from Belmar Square Park. Anyone viewing from the south of Belmar Square Park will be viewing the show in reverse.
Lone Tree
Independence Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The all-day July 4th festivities begin with a Family Fun Ride & Strollat 9 a.m. That will be followed by a Family Fun Park with inflatables, games, live entertainment, food trucks, and more. Online registration is required for this part of the festivities. Live music takes place at 7 p.m. at fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. which are visible from Prairie Sky Park and many other spots in Lone Tree.
Northglenn
July 4th festival with fireworks at dusk
The July 4th Festival in Northglenn's EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park will let attendees bring blankets and picnic baskets to get a good spot for the annual fireworks show. Event activities include a car show, bounce houses, community booths, food vendors and beer garden starting at noon and fireworks at dusk.
Pueblo
4th of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Pueblo Riverwalk's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration starts with $4 boat rides at noon. Then, at 4 p.m. food trucks from the area. Live entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be shot off from the top of the Main Street parking garage.
Thornton
4th of July with parachutists and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Starting at noon, Carpenter Park Fields on 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard will host food, beer gardens and two stages of entertainment. Parachutists jump at 9:30 p.m. followed by "Red, White & BOOM!" fireworks.
Windsor
July 4th celebration with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Boardwalk Park activities being at noon including food trucks & vendors. Live music by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will play before the fireworks display from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
