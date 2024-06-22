Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks — plus laser and drone shows — around Colorado

Colorado communities are prepared to illuminate the skies for Independence Day, with parades, traditional fireworks, laser shows, and drone displays across the state.

Did we miss an event? Email reporter Eden Lane at [email protected].

Arvada

Fourth of July food trucks and fireworks

The annual 4th of July fireworks display will be held at Stenger Sports Complex, located at 11200 W. 58th Ave. Gates will open to vehicles at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Parking will be available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Handicap parking is accessible in the northeast lot. Food trucks will be on site from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

More here.

Aspen

Fourth Of July Celebration 2024

Aspen’s celebration includes the traditional parade from 11:00 a.m. until noon, and a Community Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for Aspen’s 2024 festivities is “Yeti to Party!” Organizers note: Look up at the sky before the parade starts for the Tiger Squadron Aircraft Flyover!

More here.

Aurora

Fourth of July fireworks

The city of Aurora hosts a fireworks show at the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. The event features musical performances and food trucks, in addition to the large fireworks display. Access to the Center's Great Lawn will open at 6 p.m. The fireworks will commence around 9:30 p.m. and will last for approximately 30 minutes.

More here.

Avon

38th Annual Salute to the USA on July 3rd

Avon holds its big festivities the day before the 4th. The event takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, 414 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., and includes face painters, holiday-themed stilt walkers, balloon sculptors, magicians, inflatable fun houses and more. Bring your blanket and enjoy fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, turkey legs and roasted corn. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Melissa Etheridge headlines with Texas Hill as the opener.

More here.

Bayfield

4th of July Fireworks

Bayfield’s fireworks display starts around 9:30 or later, just eastward from the Bayfield City Dock/Bayfield Marina area, after the Madeline Island ferry has left the dock and is safely out of range. The town’s Memorial Park offers a great location for watching the show, which will be weather-dependent.

More here.

Berthoud

July 3rd fireworks

The town of Berthoud will host an Independence Day celebration a day early, at Waggener Farm Park located at 1000 Berthoud Parkway. The event will feature music, food trucks and activities. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. The musical lineup this year includes DJ Drake performing at 5 p.m. and Unauthorized Absence taking the stage at 7:30.

More here.

Beaver Creek

Fourth of July fireworks

This all-day event at Beaver Creek Resort starts at noon and includes musical performances, food trucks, fireworks and an inflatable activity zone for kids. Organizers recommend parking in the Bear or Elk lot and taking the complimentary shuttle, which runs every few minutes, up to the village.

More here.

Brighton

Stars & Stripes Celebration on July 3rd

The annual Stars & Stripes event kicks off Brighton’s Independence Day celebrations early, on Wednesday, July 3rd. Food and beer vendors will start serving at 4 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment with country singer Thomas Mac beginning at 7:30 p.m. and stick around for musical fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Parking at Riverdale Regional Park is free and attendees are asked to leave pets at home.

More here.

Fourth of July fireworks at dusk

The City of Brighton's Fourth of July Celebration will be at Carmichael Park on July 4. The event will have a DJ, concert, food trucks, bubble tower, free face painting and a large firework display after dark.

More here.

Broomfield

The Great American Picnic on July 4th

Celebrate Fourth of July at the 2024 Great American Picnic and Fireworks show at Broomfield County Commons Park. Festivities start at 5 p.m. on the fourth, with activities for all ages, a Bike Parade, live music. Fireworkss start at 9:15 p.m.

More here.

Brush

Fourth of July rodeo and fireworks

The 69th annual Brush Rodeo is three days full of all the rodeo action a fan could hope for, from bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding, to calf roping, steer wrestling and mutton bustin’. There’s also an art show, and on the 4th itself, a parade and evening fireworks to close it all out.

More here.

Buena Vista

Fourth of July Parade and Festival

The Buena Vista Festival is an all-day event at McPhelemy Park, at Highway 24 and Main Street. The day starts at 7 a.m. with an Optimist Club pancake breakfast and includes a 5k, parade, festival and duck race before wrapping up with fireworks at dusk

More here.

Castle Rock

Castle Rockin' the Fourth of July

Castle Rock’s fireworks show for this year will be held at the Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive, starting around 9:30 p.m. on the 4. The 15-minute high-flying fireworks display kicks off with a three-shot salute to start the show. Recommended viewing locations around Town include: Downtown, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Rock Park, Miller Activity Complex and portions of the Red Hawk neighborhood.

More here.

Cañon City

4th of July fireworks at dusk

The fireworks start at dusk — around 9 p.m. — from the top of the famous Skyline Drive. While the show will be visible across most of Cañon City, organizers suggest the parking lot at Margaret Park CCHS as a good place to watch. The show is put on by Cañon City Fireworks, a group of friends and community organizers who’ve raised the funds for it over the past 14 months.

More here.

Colorado Springs

Fort Carson Freedom Fest, June 29

Get in the spirit of Independence Day early with Fort Carson Freedom Fest at Iron Horse Park. This free event is open to the public and includes a live concert, fireworks, festival entertainment, food trucks and activities for the whole family!

More here.

Star Spangled Symphony on July 4th at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

In the afternoon, the public can attend a free community concert from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic at the Pikes Peak Center. The event requires registration, but that doesn’t guarantee you a seat, which will be on a first come first served basis.

In the evening, ten different fireworks shows will light up the sky around the city. Locations include Falcon Freedom Days, Banning Lewis Ranch, Patty Jewett Golf Course and Garden of the Gods Resort and Club (find a full map here). The public is invited to watch from their porches, or from nearby open spaces. The concert will be broadcast on several local radio stations, and the fireworks shows will be streamed on kktv.com.

More here.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fireworks display at Weidner Field

The first 5,000 attendees will get LED light-up foam wands at the gate, so they can join the magic all night. After the Switchbacks take on FC Tulsa, the highlight of the evening is the Pikes Peak National Bank's 4th of July Star Spangled Fireworks Spectacular. Gates for the match open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7.

More here.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes Firework Spectacular on July 3rd and 4th

The Springs’ Pioneer League baseball team will have fireworks displays after its games on the Wednesday and Thursday at UCHealth Park!

More here.

4th of July Celebration at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

The resort will host a fireworks show on July 4, for guests only.

More here.

Commerce City

Colorado Rapids' 4thFEST

The Rapids’ 28th annual fun-filled Independence Day celebration at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park starts with a free pre-game festival and block party put on by the team and the city. Activities include live music, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, a mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, and entertainments for the younger set. An LED wall will stream that evening’s game. After the Rapids’ match against Sporting Kansas City, the night wraps up with what organizers claim is “the largest public fireworks show in Colorado.” 4thFEST kicks off at 5 p.m. and is open to the public, but you’ll need a ticket if you want to attend the game.

More here.

Cortez

4th of July fireworks

The fun starts at Parque De Vida at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks around 9:15.

More here.

Craig

Northwest Freedom Fest

The inaugural North West Freedom Fest kicks off July 4th in Breeze Street Park. The family friendly all-day event is alcohol and smoking-free, with games, face painting and bounce houses.

More here.

4th of July parade

The VFW invites floats of all sorts to join, as long as they keep to the theme of Red, White & Blue. No pre-registration is required, but participants will be asked to donate to the VFW for their entry fee. Line up begins at 10 a.m. on Washington St between Victory and 7th, with the parade stepping off around 11 a.m.

More here.

Creede

Independence Day Celebration with fireworks at dusk

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on the 4th, with a parade, street vendors and a farmer’s market. At 6 p.m., visitors can watch a performance by Creede Repertory Theatre or “Young Frankenstein" or head to the ChuteOut Rodeo at the Fairgrounds. There will also be live music at various places around town. Fireworks begin at dusk south of town, near the Fairgrounds/RV Park.

More here.

Crested Butte

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks July 3

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for this free, family-friendly concert and Independence Day celebration at the Red Lady Stage in the CBMR Base Area. The event features live country music, BBQ by CBMR and children’s activities. The fireworks show starts at dark.

More here.

Cripple Creek

The fireworks show starts around 20 minutes after dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.) from the south side of town, south of Myers Ave. on July 4th.

More here.

Dacono

The Colorado National Speedway hosts firework shows on July 6 and 7, after the Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular races. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30.

More here.

Delta

The Delta Volunteer Fire Department puts on a fireworks on July 4th as part of the second annual Western Sky Balloon Festival. Fireworks start around 9:45 p.m. after the evening glow.

More here.

Denver

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

The City and County of Denver presents a transformed, interactive event for 2024, with the launch of the Civic Center Night Market, music from emerging DJs, a live performance from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, and Denver's largest-ever drone show. Visitors can enjoy food, music, and pop up shopping and then find a space on the grass to watch the drones.

More here.

Colorado Rockies Fireworks

The team hosts fireworks shows after its games on July 4 and 5. Getting inside Coors Field requires a ticket, but the display is visible from all around the ballpark.

More here.

Elitch Gardens Fireworks

On Friday, July 5, the park lights up the sky at closing time, around 9 p.m. For those outside the amusement park, there should be good views where 25th Ave. turns into Zuni in the Highlands.

More here.

Durango

Fourth of July festivities

The city has three days of events stretching from July 3 to 6. On the Fourth, a full day of activities begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Rotary Park, followed by the Freedom 5K Race. The town parade steps off at 5pm on Main Avenue. And after dark, Zambelli Fireworks will light up the sky with a big-boom fireworks show starting at 9:15 pm. The launch zone is the Durango Dog Park. Fireworks will be visible from most of Downtown Durango and along Rim Drive, with the Transit Center as the best viewing area.

More here.

Englewood

Independence Day fireworks

The City of Englewood presents its annual Independence Day Fireworks in Cornerstone and Belleview parks from 5 to 10 p.m. The event brings people together from Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, and unincorporated Arapahoe County.

More here.

Erie

Fireworks show on July 3

Erie Community Park will host food trucks and vendors on-site with live music. Starting around 9 p.m., weather permitting, the fireworks display will be choreographed to music. Fireworks will launch from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center.

More here.

Estes Park

4th of July Celebration with fireworks

Bring your blanket or lawn chair and find a spot along Lake Estes to enjoy the evening. It starts with a concert at 7 p.m. at Performance Park's outdoor auditorium. Fireworks around 9:30. Looking for something to do earlier in the day? There will be a display of classic cars at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave., starting at 11 a.m.

More here.

Fairplay

Independence Day Celebration with fireworks at dusk

The celebration includes the Burro Buster 5K scholarship race and the “Strut Your Mutt” dog competition. There will be a community flea market with local food and beverages, as well as a free outdoor concert by Narrow Gauge. Line up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. in front of the courthouse on 4th street, with step off at 4:45. After dark, the firework show will take place over the Fairplay Beach.

More here.

Firestone

4th at Firestone festival with fireworks at dusk

Festivities for the 22nd annual 4th at Firestone kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade showcasing local talent and community spirit. The full day of activities includes from games to crafts, a vendor market and food trucks. The evening features live music performances capped off by a fireworks display after dark.

More here.

Florence

4th of July Festival with fireworks at dark

Start the day with a Wet and Dry parade on Main Street at 10 a.m., followed by a duck derby at noon. Musical entertainment runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the day caps off with fireworks at Florence High School Hill.

More here.

Fort Collins

4th of July Celebration.

The Fourth brings a day full of activities across town, including a parade and Firecracker 5K, and wraps up with a fireworks display around 9:30 at Sheldon Lake at City Park.

More here.

Fort Lupton

America’s Birthday Bash on July 6 with fireworks at dark

Food, games, live music and more take place Saturday, July 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Community Center Park at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center. The fireworks go off a bit after dark.

More here.

Fruita

3rd of July Fireworks Show at 8:30 p.m.

The July 3 spectacle may be seen throughout Fruita after dusk. Rotary Park, the Visitor Center, and James M. Robb State Park are popular viewing areas. Snooks Bottom Open Space will be closed for the day.

More here.

Georgetown

Day-long festivities

The town is adding a new event to its roster of 4th of July entertainments this year — a SUP-athlon, combining a half mile of stand-up paddleboarding, a five mile bike ride and a 5k. The town’s parade steps off at 11 a.m. along 6th St. in the historic downtown. There’s also a community BBQ, beer garden, and live music around the town.

More here.

Glendale

Fireworks Display on July 2

Fireworks will shoot off from Glendale’s Infinity Park Stadium at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. If viewing from the park, you may arrive anytime you like, but be wary that parking is limited in the area. Street closures for the event will begin around 8:00 p.m. and remain in effect until approximately 10:30 pm.

More here.

Glenwood Springs

Independence Day in Two Rivers Park with laser show

The celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. with activities like Super Fiesta Bounce Houses, wood & steel axe throwing, lawn games, face painting and food and drink. Live music begins at 5 p.m. Finally, a laser show will light up the night starting at 9 p.m.

More here.

Golden

4th of July Festival at Lions Park

The Golden Lions Club hosts this annual 4th of July community celebration in Lions Park, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The celebration is a day for families, friends, and neighbors to picnic or buy food and drink and enjoy the festivities, including live music, face painting and a 27-ft giant slide.

More here.

Granby

Rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena and fireworks on July 5 and 6

The Amazing Westernaires perform followed by fireworks between 9:15 and 9:30, conditions permitting.

More here.

Greeley

Greeley Stampede parade and fireworks

The 102nd Greeley Stampede Independence Day procession has a theme of Western heritage this year. The parade starts at 9am at the University of Northern Colorado campus at 19th Street and terminates on 5th Street outside historic Lincoln Park. In the evening, the fireworks show begins about 9:30 p.m. at Island Grove park.

More here.

Grand Junction

Fourth of July parade with fireworks after the game

The Fourth of July parade presented stasrts at 10:00 a.m. on Main Street. In the evening, fireworks will light up the sky after the Jackalopes baseball game at Suplizio Field.

More on the parade.

More on the fireworks.

Grand Lake

Fourth of July fireworks after dark

The fireworks over Grand Lake start around 10 p.m. and last for 30 minutes. Expect traffic delays after the show, so plan to spend time in town. If you're watching from a boat, it may take a couple of hours to get off the lake. Bring food and drinks, and enjoy music and food at local establishments after the display.

More here.

Gypsum

Independence Day Celebration with fireworks at dusk

The celebration at Lundgren Amphitheater Field includes live music at 7:30p.m. with free hot dogs and popsicles (while supplies last), lawn games, and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. from the Gypsum Sports Complex.

More here.

Highlands Ranch

July 4th Parade and fireworks

The parade starts with a short Family Bike & Pet Parade, for children as young as 2, up through sixth grade, followed by the longer community parade. For the family parade, deck yourself, plus your kids, pets and bikes in patriotic attire. Afterward, families can find a place to watch the community parade. The fireworks take place at Highland Heritage Regional Park and attendees can bring food or buy it from food trucks. The fireworks show starts around 9:30 p.m., unless the weather is bad or there is a fire ban.

More on the parades.

More on the fireworks.

Idaho Springs

4th of July Celebration

The City of Idaho Springs is hosting a town party, featuring activities for the whole family from 10:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. along Miner Street. The event concludes with a fireworks show over the Charlie Tayler Waterwheel, set to music.

More here.

Keenesburg

3rd of July Celebration at 5 p.m.

The town’s annual 3rd of July Celebration at the SEWC Fairgrounds will include a selection of food trucks this year. There will also be bouncy houses, balloon artists and face painting for the kids.

More here.

Kremmling

Fire Up The Cliffs on the 4th

The Kremmling Town Square will host fireworks at dark (after 9 p.m.) with a celebration in the park with live music, food and a beer garden.

More here.

Lafayette

Independence Day Fun & Fireworks on July 1

On Monday, July 1, enjoy an old fashioned Independence Day from 4 - 10 p.m. at Waneka Lake. There will be events for kids, inlcuding free face painting, and performances by Chris Daniels and the Kings.

More here.

Lake City

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 & 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The annual parade, games in the park, fireworks display and more take place at Lake City Town Park. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a street dance at Town Park with live music from Coal Creek Connection. Then at 9:30 p.m, fireworks begin from Memorial Park (weather permitting).

More here.

Lakewood

Big Belmar Bash on July 3 with drone light show at 9:15 p.m.

This community celebration starts at 5 p.m. and includes live music, kids' activities, local vendors, food and drinks. The gathering will take place throughout Belmar, including along South Teller Street and in the Belmar Plaza. The highlight of the night will be a drone light show, starting at approximately 9:15 p.m., rain or shine, featuring 300 drones with LED lights. Listen to the accompanying soundtrack on 100.3 FM or stream live from your phone. Note: Viewers south of Belmar Square Park will see the show in reverse.

More here.

Leadville

July 4th festivities and fireworks

A Firecracker 5K fun run starts the day, followed by an old-fashioned parade down Harrison Avenue, Leadville’s main street. Along with the annual 4th of July Airport Cookout, there will be a Picnic and Planes event. The day concludes with fireworks at dusk, illuminating some of Colorado’s highest peaks, weather permitting.

More here.

Limon

Independence Celebration on June 29 with fireworks at dusk

The town celebrates Independence Day on July 1st at the Limon Public School, with vendors, food, music, kids activities and a watermelon roll. The festivities end with fireworks at dusk, around 9 p.m.

More here.

Littleton

Red, White & You on July 3 with fireworks

The event starts in Clement Park at 5 p.m. with booths, a kids zone area, beer & wine gardens, and food vendors. At 7 p.m., attendees can take in a free concert featuring That Eighties Band in the amphitheater. The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m., south of the amphitheater. Fireworks can be seen anywhere in the park. The show is weather and fire-ban dependent.

More on the festival.

The Arapahoe Philharmonic presents Stars & Stripes Forever, on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. at

Breckenridge Brewery

More on the concert.

Lone Tree

Independence Celebration with fireworks

The July 4th festivities start at 9 a.m. with a Family Fun Ride & Stroll, followed by a Family Fun Park with entertainment, food trucks and more. Online registration is required. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., visible from Prairie Sky Park and other spots in Lone Tree.

More here.

Longmont

Independence Celebration with fireworks

The annual fireworks show in Longmont will be at a new location this year - the Longmont Fire Training Center at 111 1st Avenue. Sponsored by Skyline Kiwanis, the fireworks will start after 9 p.m. and be complemented by a display from the St. Vrain Valley School District Drone Academy, sponsored by NextLight.

More here.

Loveland

July 4th Festival with fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with music, entertainment, vendor booths and a fireworks show over Lake Loveland at North Lake Park. Vendors and food trucks will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. The Loveland Concert Band will perform at Hammond Amphitheater from 8 to 9:15 p.m., culminating with fireworks at 9:17 p.m.

More here.

Louisville

Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations at Coal Creek Golf Course include food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and patriotic music. The fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m. from the golf course and can be seen from the sidewalks at the clubhouse and the tee boxes for the driving range.

More here.

Meeker

Fourth of July fireworks at dusk

The day begins with the Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Downtown Plaza. Following that, there will be a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m., as well as many other events throughout the day. The fireworks display begins at dark, with great viewing available from the city park.

More here.

Montrose

Independence Day Celebration July 3 and 4

On July 3rd, the Air Force Academy Band will perform at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at 6 p.m. The following morning, at 10 a.m., the Fourth of July parade starts at N. Pythian and proceeds down Main Street, concluding at N. Cascade Ave. The parade is followed by aday full of family activities and music, then a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

More here.

Northglenn

July 4th festival with fireworks at dusk

The July 4th Festival at Northglenn's EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park includes a car show, bounce houses, community booths, food vendors and a beer garden starting at noon. Attendees can bring blankets and picnic baskets to secure a good spot for the annual fireworks show, which begins at dusk.

More here.

Ouray

Fourth of July celebration with fireworks

The day begins early with the 10k fun run known as Ourayce, followed by a parade and a flyover by Colorado Air National Guard. In an unusual twist, the parade has a dry side (the east side of Main Street) and a wet side (the west side). Choose the west if you want to get soaked by firefighters as they go by. And you can BYO water guns (no water balloons) if you want a shot at soaking them back. The fireworks show starts after dark, around 9:30.

More here.

Pagosa Springs

Fourth of July celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

4th of July in Yamaguchi Park includes a parade, a community concert then the fireworks display at sundown.

More here.

Parker

Fourth of July celebration with firework

Last year, The Town of Parker introduced a remote-viewing fireworks display — meant to be watched from different spots around town — in place of a traditional, mass gathering show. The town is going with that format again this year, with fireworks launching from just north Salisbury Park. People can watch the show there, but parking is limited. However, according to residents, nearby open spaces with good viewing include Bar CCC Park, McCabe Meadows, Stroh Soccer Field and Tallman Meadow Park, as well as the Cherry Creek Trail.

More here.

Peyton

Falcon Freedom Days on June 29

Falcon Freedom Days returns this year, featuring local businesses, bounce houses, a DJ, and much more at the Falcon High School parking lot. Fireworks will be launched at 9:20 p.m. from an elevated site north of Falcon High School, making for great viewing from all over Falcon.

More here.

Pueblo

Rollin’ on the Riverwalk on July 4

Starting at 4 pm, celebrations along the Riverwalk will include boat rides, pedal boats, local food and retail booths and live music. Grizzly Gopher opens the entertainment, while headliner Triple Nickel plays up to the start of the fireworks show.

More here.

Pueblo West

Vintage 4th of July Celebration with fireworks

The full day of events includes a fun run, pancake breakfast and a water parade. From 2 to 8 p.m., visitors can explore a variety of vendors, food trucks and friendly games, with live music starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks are set for dusk near Civic Center Park. People can park their cars between Palmer Lake Drive and Civic Center Drive to see the show, or watch the display from Civic Center Park.

More here.

Rangeley

Fourth of July fireworks

Prepare for a memorable evening featuring stunning lights and impressive fireworks. Kenney Reservoir will be open starting at 7 p.m. with the show starting at dusk

More here.

Red Feather Lakes

Independence Day Celebration on July 6

Activities include an artisan fair, kids fishing contest, 5K run and a parade at 2 p.m. Fireworks at dusk (around 9:30) over Hiawatha Lake.

More here.

Salida

4th of July with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Festivities run noon to 10 p.m. in Riverside Park and the day includes a community parade, music and food. Fireworks show at dusk (weather permitting).

More here.

Silverton

July 4th celebration with fireworks

Silverton is marking its 150th anniversary — known as its sesquicentennial — this year, making these celebrations extra special. The day begins with an 8 a.m. blue ribbon 5k & 10k fun run. At 10:30, the parade steps off with the theme "Celebrating our past and present.” After the parade, the Silverton brass band concert plays on the courthouse lawn. In Memorial Park, there will be games and vendors, plus the annual ducky derby at 2 p.m. The day is capped off with fireworks at 9:30.

More here.

Sterling

4th of July Fireworks Jam with fireworks

The Chamber of Commerce's summer event is billed as Old Fashioned 4th of July. Activities include horse and wagon rides, a bounce house, barbecue, live music and 4th of July parade. Fireworks at dusk.

More here.

South Fork

July 3rd Independence Day Celebration with fireworks

The celebration starts with a parade at 3 p.m.. The South Fork Fire Department holds their annual Fish Fry and Ice Cream Social followed by the Rockin’ the Rio Grande Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. Check out the fireworks after dark (9:20 p.m.) from the golf course, although the show can be seen from just about anywhere in town.

More here.

Timnath

4th of July Celebration with fireworks

Enjoy live music, family activities, and local food trucks. Music starts at 6 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., the Tinmath reservoir will host a pyro-musical fireworks extravaganza.

More here.

Thornton

4th of July with parachutists and fireworks

Carpenter Park Fields will have food, beer gardens, and two stages of entertainment, starting at noon. Parachutists will jump at 9:30 p.m., followed by a "Red, White & BOOM!" fireworks show at 9:30.

More here.

Vail

Vail Fourth of July Parade and Celebration with fireworks

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Golden Peak on Vail Valley Drive, follows a route through town and wraps up around noon. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m from Vail Mountain and can be seen from various locations around town with a clear view of the front side of Vail Mountain. Tune in to the Fireworks Show soundtrack on KZYR 97.7 on the radio or via streaming.

More here.

Wellington

4th of July Celebration with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The day will start with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. There will be a beer garden and skate jam at Wellington Community Park from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More here.

Westcliffe

4th of July festival and fireworks

Custer County’s Fourth of July celebration features a craft and flea market, pancake breakfast, parade, and a fireworks show put together by the Mortar Men. The fireworks will start at dark from the Mine Tailings in Silver Cliff, across from Tony’s Mountain Pizza.

More here.

Westminster

4th of July fireworks

Westminster City Park activities start at 4 p.m., with a concert at 7 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m. There will be a free shuttle bus from various locations around Westminster.

More here.

Wiggins

Fourth of July celebration with fireworks

Activities begin at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.

More here.

Windsor

July 4th celebration with fireworks

Activities at Boardwalk Park begin at noon, featuring food trucks and vendors. The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform live music before the fireworks display from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

More here.

Woodland Park

July 4th festival and fireworks

The Independence Day celebrations run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After enjoying watermelon and friendly competitions, visitors can find a comfortable spot in the park to set up a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the free Symphony Above the Clouds. The gates open for the musical performance at 5 p.m.

More here.

Yuma

July 3 Celebration with fireworks display at dusk

Yuma’s fire department offers a ‘drive in’ fireworks show on July 3rd. Viewers are invited to park at Jeff Armstrong Ball Field and tailgate while they view the display. Fireworks will start at approximately 9 PM.

More here.