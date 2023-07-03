CPR Classical Presents: Rachmaninoff in America with the Colorado Music Festival

Join CPR Classical on-air hosts at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder on Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. to hear what is often referred to as the "Mt. Everest" of piano concertos - the Piano Concerto #3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Russian pianist Nicolai Lugansky tackles this fiendishly difficult piece with the Colorado Music Festival orchestra under the baton of conductor Peter Oundjian.

The program celebrates Rachmaninoff's 150th birth anniversary by focusing on music he premiered in the United States. In addition to "The Rach 3" piano concerto, you'll hear the rarely performed Symphony #3. It will be a night to remember!

Meet and greet some CPR Classical hosts before the concert and during intermission. Look for our table just outside Chautauqua Auditorium and even take a selfie with Rachmaninoff!

Colorado's summer music festivals are in full swing. Hear a sampling from the abundance of festivals on our next "Flight of Festivals" concert hosted by Jean Inaba. Listen during these upcoming air dates:

Mon., July 17, 6 p.m.

Wed., July 19, 9 a.m.

Fri., July 21, 2 p.m.

Sat., July 22, 5 p.m.

Sun., July 23, noon