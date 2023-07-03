Look inside the long-shuttered Dairy King in Delta’s renovation into a short-term rental

Elkins said that is “unfortunately” accurate as to what it took to remodel the space into a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom vacation rental featuring mini golf, a batting cage and the arcade games from the original store.

“Our budget was about $120,000 and we just blew past that. I mean, I spent about a quarter million dollars, cash. So yeah, we dump a lot of money into small towns,” Elkins said with a laugh.

The restaurant had been in the Huffington family for generations. Verla Huffington and her husband, Bonsall Huffington, opened the business in the 1950s. A lot of Delta County marriages can trace their origins back to the Dairy King, said Judy Huffington.

“So many people met their spouses there, and I didn't realize how many, but quite a few around Delta did,” Huffington said.

Count her among those whose nuptials wouldn’t have been possible without ice cream.

“That's where I met my husband, Scott Huffington. His dad owned it. And so we've been together 42 years now. The whole family's worked there many, many times,” she said. “You know, if you show up and they're having a big rush, of course you're gonna step in and help too.”

Courtesy Photo An old photo of the Dairy King.

Verla died in 2018, according to her obituary in the Delta County Independent. That same obituary notes that, in addition to their three children, the couple fostered more than 29 foster children.

“Quite a few have come by on their way through town here and there over the years,” Huffington said. “A lot have come by lately saying, ‘I remember your mom,’ to Scott. And we don't know them, you know, but they still find us and track us down.”

The Huffington imprint can still be seen on the property. In fact, sometimes it even sticks its nose over the fence, Elkins said.

“Their cattle are right there. They, you know, used to run cattle for the burgers, obviously of the Dairy King. And their dairy obviously supplied the milk for the shakes and malts and stuff,” Elkins said.