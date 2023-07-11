Pair of new lawsuits accuses Xcel Energy of negligence leading up to the Marshall Fire

While Boulder County officials said they found no reason to file criminal charges against the company, affected parties have been quick to turn to civil litigation. The utility company is already facing a slew of other lawsuits.

The two new complaints were filed over the last week in Boulder County District Court. The first comes from over 150 insurance companies that insured owners of property burned by the Marshall Fire. It seeks an unspecified amount of money on the grounds of inverse condemnation and negligence.

“The inherent danger in electricity and Xcel Energy’s design of its Electrical Equipment materialized in an arcing event that was a substantial factor in causing and contributing to the spread of the Marshall Fire,” the complaint said.

Another lawsuit was filed Monday by Edelson PC, a law firm with a specialized wildfire team that has worked on costly litigation over some of the country’s largest fires, including the 2020 Oregon Labor Day fire and the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif..

The Edelson complaint was filed on behalf of John Uridil and Julia Uridil, two Marshall Fire survivors. The plaintiffs are suing over “negligence, willful and wanton conduct and negligent infliction of emotional distress requests damages for harm from the fire.” Edelson PC said Monday’s lawsuit is the first of many they plan to file.

Xcel Energy has not responded to requests for comment from CPR News.

Neither of the two recent lawsuits have named Twelve Tribes, a religious group that owned the property where the other ignition source sparked, as a defendant.

