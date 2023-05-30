Large air tanker takes up residence in Colorado Springs to help fight potential wildfires this summer

A large air tanker will be on hand in Colorado for the next few months to help fight possible wildfires. The state has had a similar contract to secure the plane for the past two summers, but this is the first time it will be based at the Colorado Springs Air Tanker Base. The facility was finished last year using funding from the 2018 Omnibus Bill.

The state is paying $32,000 a day to have the plane on standby.

Sonya Straka with the state Division of Fire Prevention and Control says in 2020 severe fires in other states took priority over Colorado when it came to air tankers.

"We wanted to contract an aircraft strictly for the state of Colorado so we could have this aircraft available to us within the state at all times during the contracted period, rather than having to compete with other states for this resource," she said.