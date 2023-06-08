Authorities say power lines, earlier trash fire combined to cause Colorado’s massive Marshall blaze

Authorities ended their year-and-a-half-long investigation into the cause of the 2021 Marshall fire Thursday, concluding Colorado’s most destructive wildfire had two separate ignition sources, one of them that began six days before it grew out of control, and the other from arcing power lines.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said the fire was first set on Dec. 24 to burn branches and construction debris at a religious group's compound at 5325 El Dorado Springs Dr. That fire was inspected by the local fire department, which determined it was extinguished correctly. High winds six days later then uncovered ashes from that and reignited them. Sparks from an Xcel Energy power line started a second fire 2,000 feet away on Dec. 30, authorities said.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said no criminal charges would be filed in the case.

"We make our decisions based on evidence, and not based on emotion," Dougherty said. "If we were to tell you we were filing charges today, it would be wrong and unethical."



Xcel's stock price fell nearly two percent as Dougherty spoke before recovering nearly all that value, reflecting the ongoing exposure to the company. Xcel already faces at least one fire-related lawsuit.

Colleen Ehrnstrom lost her five-bedroom house in Louisville in the Marshall Fire. She says the community is trying to figure out what comes next and whether civil litigation against Xcel is possible.

“We're just all trying to understand … what the legal guidelines are,” Ehrnstrom said. “I really think that the majority of the community is really disappointed by the DA's outcome. There seems to have been some reckless behaviors out there that aren't getting sanctioned.”

Xcel disputed the investigation's findings, arguing that fires in underground coal deposits near their power lines may be responsible for the start of the second fire on Dec. 30.

"We strongly disagree with any suggestion that Xcel Energy’s powerlines caused the second ignition, which according to the report started 80 to 110 feet away from Xcel Energy’s powerlines in an area with underground coal fire activity," said Xcel spokesman Tyler Bryant. "Xcel Energy did not have the opportunity to review and comment on the analyses relied on by the Sheriff’s Office and believes those analyses are flawed and their conclusions are incorrect."



The Marshall fire started just southeast of Boulder on Dec. 30, 2021. The first 911 call reporting a grass fire was recorded shortly after 11 a.m. Winds that gusted more than 100 mph fanned the flames through drought-kindled brush, igniting rural homes and ranches.