Democratic challenger Adam Frisch is outraising Rep. Lauren Boebert nearly 3-1 for 2024 election

Updated 4:51 p.m. on July 14, 2023.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert pulled in more than $818,000 in fundraising during the second quarter, giving her just over $1.4 million cash on hand for her 2024 reelection.

But, while Boebert has always been a strong fundraiser while in Congress, that number was dwarfed by her main Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, who raised more than three times that amount.

Frisch raised more than $2.6 million during the same time period, leaving him with just under $2.5 million cash on hand.

While the third congressional district is not considered a swing district, Boebert beat Frisch by just 546 votes in 2022.

“While we're thrilled to see continued strong support for Congresswoman Boebert from grassroots donors, we know this race will be won on the strength of the Congresswoman's legislative wins and her ability to get results for the people of the 3rd District,” Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton said in an email. He added that Frisch and Democrats “will soon learn they cannot buy this seat.”

Meanwhile, Frisch said the fundraising numbers show Coloradans in the district are getting fed up.

“Boebert is losing support as she continues her angertainment antics that do nothing to help her constituents in CO-3, including attacking our military service members on the House floor today and ranking 433 out of 435 in bipartisanship,” he said in an emailed statement. He added he also raised “nearly twice as much from Colorado donors than Boebert in the first quarter.”

Boebert and Frisch’s numbers also far outpace challengers in their respective primaries.

On the Republican side, Russ Andrews raised just over $22,000, which included a loan he made to the campaign of just over $10,000. The financial advisor from Carbondale, who described himself as a conservative and decided to run after Boebert’s actions in the House Speaker race, ended the quarter with just over $15,000 cash on hand.

On the Democratic side, veterinarian Debby Burnett’s latest numbers have not been filed yet. But she raised just more than $1000 last quarter. A third Democratic candidate who donated $6000 to his own campaign has since filed paperwork to end his short lived run.