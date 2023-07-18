Visitors may get a chance to take a new route to the top of Fishers Peak this fall as work continues to develop up to 100 miles of trail

It’s been nearly four years since Gov. Jared Polis established Fishers Peak in Trinidad as Colorado’s 42nd state park. Since then, 13 miles of hiking and biking trails have opened to visitors. The current trail system occupies 1,000 acres out of the 20,000-acre property, merely scratching the surface of Colorado’s second-largest state park.

Development plans are in the works, with a master plan released last fall calling for a total of 85 to 100 miles of trail and amenities like campsites, cabins, and an equestrian park.

Kevin Shanks, the project manager for the master plan, said Fishers Peak State Park will have a bit more of a backcountry feel when compared to other state parks. And, he said, construction on the trail to the actual peak will continue through this summer and fall, "with the intention of finishing the trail to the peak by late fall before the snow starts."

Fishers Peak State Park manager Crystal Dreiling said that the park’s opening in 2020 came at a quick pace.

“Rapid assessment of all our resources out here and then minimal construction and opening up trails in less than a year from the time that we purchased the property in 2020 was quite the lift,” she said.

That’s not to say they’re planning on slowing down.