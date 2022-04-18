This new app hopes to spur tourism through virtual visits of heritage sites—like the Sand Creek Massacre—in southeastern Colorado

Folks will soon be able to visit heritage sites in southeastern Colorado from the comfort of their homes. Using an app called Explore from the company Factor Earth, visitors will go on virtual adventures into sites that feature the significant heritage of the region. That includes Fisher's Peak State Park, the Ludlow and Sand Creek Massacre sites, and portions of the Santa Fe Trail among others.

Funds for the project come from a grant from the state tourism office, given to the group Canyons & Plains of southeast Colorado. The organization works to preserve and promote culture and natural resources in the region.

Rick Wallner with Canyons & Plains says he hopes that once people visit on the app, they'll decide to make a trip in-person.

"Unlike the mountains, which can be overrun with visitors, we are not. We're kind of the undiscovered Colorado," he said.