Live Session throwback performances to get you excited for The Underground Music Showcase

When the streets are filled with music fans going from venue to venue, stage to stage on hot summer days during the Underground Music Showcase, Indie 102.3 is on location with secret performance spots to capture intimate performances from some of our favorite artists performing at the beloved festival each year.



We've created stages along South Broadway like the furniture section of Goodwill, the back patio of a salon, inside an RV next to the mainstage, a men's boutique and coffee shop, a Romanesque church, and even the coolest porch in the Baker neighborhood.



See some of our favorite performances captured at the festival over the past 10 years, find them all on our YouTube page.

UMS 2022: