Mesa County sees suicide rate increase for the second straight year

Fifty seven people. That’s how many died by suicide in Mesa County in 2022, which also represented an increase in the county suicide rate for the second straight year. The county has had a consistently higher suicide rate than state and national averages for more than a decade.

But why?

While no one can say for sure, there are many contributing factors, explained Shae Lynn Watt, a data analyst with Mesa County Public Health. The agency released its annual report on suicide Wednesday and found that some of the biggest stressors connected to these deaths were drugs and alcohol, relationship issues and physical health. Access to medications and guns also seem to have played a big role, with people using a firearm in more than half of deaths.

“And so that broad spectrum understanding of what leads to suicide, makes it hard to pinpoint one thing that is resulting in our increased rates,” Watt said. “But it also gives us this tremendous opportunity for everyone in our community to be involved in suicide prevention.”

Helping people feel more socially connected is key, Watt explained, as is increasing suicide awareness and access to suicide education, both for the public and medical professionals.