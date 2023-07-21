The World Jump Rope Championships are in Colorado Springs. For team Canada, the event goes beyond getting a trophy

"It is huge. It's, I mean, yes, to be representing themself, their country and then also a sport that is in the growing. We are the coolest sport ever,” said Ann Nordin, who works for the International Jump Rope Union, the governing body for the sport.

Jump roping can take many styles. Take, for example, the individual freestyle, where athletes do tricks that most expect only from a gymnast.

Then there’s the “wheel routine,” a partner event where jumpers stand side by side demonstrating individual skills while being acutely aware of their teammate’s next trick.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The 2023 World Jump Rope Championships were hosted by Colorado College’s Robson Arena July 16-23. One of the 11 trios from Japan competed Wednesday in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Germany’s Svenja Reinhardt concentrates during the Single Rope Triple Under heats at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Team Belgium quartet goes through its paces in the Team Freestyle competition heats on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Hong Team in the Double Dutch event.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A member of the Australia squad watches teammates work through their Double Dutch routine during Wednesday heats at the World Jump Rope Championship.

Team Canada

While many are looking for the chance to be called champions, one team’s motivation is beyond medals or trophies.

Wearing a black jersey with a maple leaf on the front, Rowan Reef says there’s no feeling quite like competing on a world stage: “Just so much adrenaline, so much good energy.”

But the member of Team Canada said his presence at the Ed Robson Arena is bittersweet.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Team Canada trio in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats on Wednesday.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Canadian teammates embrace during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Rowan Reef, Parker Campbell and Valerie Lehar of Team Canada at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Canada’s Jacob Nussey leaves the floor after the Single Rope Triple Under heats at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Canadian flags at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.

His teammate Taylor Eleniak, 18, was supposed to join Reef and others at the competition but died in May after suffering a stroke the day of a different competition.

Eleniak, who jump roped for most of his life, is now remembered by his teammates with his name printed on the left sleeve of their jerseys.

"Doing this one for Taylor for sure. Just going out there with a smile on the face,” Reef said. “No matter how it goes we’re gonna hit the chest bump at the end …. It's just gonna be so fun, we're just going to represent.”

The jump rope tournament will continue through July 23.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An Australian trio in Double Dutch heats.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News One of the numerous teams from Japan in the Team Freestyle competition heats on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The judges table at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Demonstration ropes on a rack beside a vendor’s table in the balcony of Colorado College’s Robson Arena on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The USA fielded a dozen teams in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats on Wednesday.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Team USA supporter at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An Australian group celebrates completing their heat in the Team Freestyle event.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Competing in the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships speed and endurance event on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs.