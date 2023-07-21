The World Jump Rope Championships are in Colorado Springs. For team Canada, the event goes beyond getting a trophy

By Jessica DuranNicky Shapiro, and Hart Van Denburg
· Today, 4:00 am
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Emi Ihara of Japan competes in the Team Freestyle event at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Swish. Tap. Swish. Tap. Swish. Tap.

Jump ropes snap and feet stomp as over a thousand of athletes from 27 countries flip, spin, and do handstands – all while jumping rope.

This isn't your schoolyard double dutch or quick gym workout. It’s a jump rope tournament on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs where some of the best jump ropers in the world have been competing in endurance categories, freestyle events and team routines for the past week. 

The athletes, some as young as 11 years old, are taking part in the competition, which includes junior, national and international levels. 

"It is huge. It's, I mean, yes, to be representing themself, their country and then also a sport that is in the growing. We are the coolest sport ever,” said Ann Nordin, who works for the International Jump Rope Union, the governing body for the sport. 

Jump roping can take many styles. Take, for example, the individual freestyle, where athletes do tricks that most expect only from a gymnast. 

Then there’s the “wheel routine,” a partner event where jumpers stand side by side demonstrating individual skills while being acutely aware of their teammate’s next trick. 

world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The 2023 World Jump Rope Championships were hosted by Colorado College’s Robson Arena July 16-23. One of the 11 trios from Japan competed Wednesday in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Germany’s Svenja Reinhardt concentrates during the Single Rope Triple Under heats at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A Team Belgium quartet goes through its paces in the Team Freestyle competition heats on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A Hong Team in the Double Dutch event.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A member of the Australia squad watches teammates work through their Double Dutch routine during Wednesday heats at the World Jump Rope Championship.

Team Canada

While many are looking for the chance to be called champions, one team’s motivation is beyond medals or trophies. 

Wearing a black jersey with a maple leaf on the front, Rowan Reef says there’s no feeling quite like competing on a world stage: “Just so much adrenaline, so much good energy.”

But the member of Team Canada said his presence at the Ed Robson Arena is bittersweet.

world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A Team Canada trio in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats on Wednesday.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Canadian teammates embrace during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Rowan Reef, Parker Campbell and Valerie Lehar of Team Canada at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Canada’s Jacob Nussey leaves the floor after the Single Rope Triple Under heats at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Canadian flags at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs. “For Taylor” is embroidered on Team Canada’s shirts in memory of teammate Taylor Elenski, who died of a stroke at the Canadian National Qualifiers.

His teammate Taylor Eleniak, 18, was supposed to join Reef and others at the competition but died in May after suffering a stroke the day of a different competition. 

Eleniak, who jump roped for most of his life, is now remembered by his teammates with his name printed on the left sleeve of their jerseys. 

"Doing this one for Taylor for sure. Just going out there with a smile on the face,” Reef said. “No matter how it goes we’re gonna hit the chest bump at the end …. It's just gonna be so fun, we're just going to represent.”  

The jump rope tournament will continue through July 23. 

world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
An Australian trio in Double Dutch heats.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
One of the numerous teams from Japan in the Team Freestyle competition heats on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The judges table at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Demonstration ropes on a rack beside a vendor’s table in the balcony of Colorado College’s Robson Arena on Wednesday during the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The USA fielded a dozen teams in the Junior World Champion Double Dutch heats on Wednesday.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A Team USA supporter at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
An Australian group celebrates completing their heat in the Team Freestyle event.
jump-rope-championships-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Competing in the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships speed and endurance event on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs.
world-jump-rope-championships-2023-robson-arena-20230719Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The 2023 World Jump Rope Championships were hosted by Colorado College’s Robson Arena July 16-23.

