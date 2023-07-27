‘It’s bottleneck already’: Colorado Springs City Council rejects controversial housing development following wildfire-weary residents’ concerns over evacuation routes

It’s been a long battle for a would-be housing development project in northern Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday unanimously upheld residents' appeals to stop a large housing development that would have brought in about 250 homes in the North Fork neighborhood.

Known as Kettle Creek North, the market-rate housing project would have taken up more than 60 acres of space on the intersection of Thunder Mountain and Old Ranch Road. It was originally approved by the City Planning Committee in 2020. Residents then appealed the development back in 2021, which the City Planning Commission overturned with some conditions for developers. Still, residents were left unsatisfied.

Residents once again appealed at the council meeting on July 25, during which about seven hours of public comment was heard. Two groups had formal oppositions and a dozen more individuals raised their own concerns.

“We do not want to stop growth or development, we are only asking for a development that promotes the health and safety for the general welfare of the community,” said resident Sarah Knowley in her opposition to the development.