On Colorado Day, three state historians share their favorite bits of Centennial State history

To honor Colorado’s 147th birthday today, three of the state’s historians shared some anecdotes — a partially headless chicken in Fruita, the nation’s highest town, the first Chinese person to be documented living in Colorado.

Derek Everett: An unusual chicken

Derek Everett, a professor of history at MSU Denver who is also the state’s informal historian about the Capitol, said the first story that came to mind was about a fowl, about to find itself on a family’s Sunday dinner plate.

“In 1945, there were a farming couple in Fruita out in Western Colorado, not far from Grand Junction who were getting ready for a Sunday dinner and took a whack at their rooster, Mike,” Everett said.

That whack was not substantial enough, Everett said. And, as the legend goes, “and didn't take off apparently enough of his head!”

The rooster stayed alive.

David Herrera/Flickr A metal sculpture in Mike's image next to the Aspen Street Coffee House in Fruita.

“Because there was enough of everything still attached that he stayed alive and continued to carry his head around with him under his wing for the next year and a half,” he marveled. “As he kept going on and on, they fed him with an eye-dropper and with food and water down his gullet.”

Laughing, he continued: “I'm not entirely sure how hygienic they were able to keep Mike going, but, as you can imagine, Mike turned into a sideshow attraction."

"And so the couple who owned him traveled all over the United States showing off Mike the headless chicken who grew to be a rather large bird, and was just this bizarre sort of freak show – an attraction for people all over the United States!” Everett said.

The legend of Mike still lives on — there’s an annual Mike the Headless Chicken Celebration held every year in Fruita in June.

Tom Noel: A sky-high town

Many towns in the state hold stories of historical note. The Town of Leadville is one, according to Tom Noel, professor of History emeritus at the University of Colorado Denver.

He has focused on Colorado history for most of his career and said one fun fact many people don’t know about Colorado, the 38th state, is that the mountains serve like tentpoles, keeping the land mass from being bigger than it would be if it were flat.

“If it were not for all of the mountains, it would be the largest state — if it were ironed out flat," Noel said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A ski joring competitor soars off a jump on Leadville’s Harrison Avenue on March 5, 2022.

Leadville, a town of about 2,600 in Lake County, on the other hand, stands alone in height: 10,158 feet.

“Leadville is the highest city in the United States, over two miles high,” Noel said. “It [got] started in 1876 as the greatest silver mining city for a while in the world. And it brings a lot of attention, a lot of press as well as a lot of people to Colorado. Gold originally brought people to Colorado with a gold rush of 1859. But as of the 1870s, silver [became] more important and particularly important up in Leadville, which is the mother city of many millionaires, including the Guggenheims and Mays of the May company department stores.”