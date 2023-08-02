New state task force starts work on responding to worst-case Colorado River scenarios

As the Colorado River struggles to meet the needs of tens of millions across the Southwest, tensions have grown between the states and tribal nations that share this dwindling resource. The river starts in the Rocky Mountains and supplies water to Western Slope farmers and communities, as well as cities along the Front Range like Denver. Downstream of Colorado, the river flows to Mexico and is used by seven states and several tribes along the way.

Colorado’s new task force will consider how the state might be affected if the Colorado River and its reservoirs drop to critically-low levels. The federal government has threatened to step in and make water cuts necessary to prevent that. There’s also concern that, eventually, Colorado and the other upper-basin states— Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico — might have to respond to legal challenges if the downstream states — Arizona, Nevada and California — feel they aren’t getting enough water.

“My greatest fear about the task force is that we know that the lower basin is going to be watching, other states in the Colorado River Basin are watching,” said Lee Miller, general counsel of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. “That we don’t give them fuel to divide us more or use it against us in the negotiations for the interim guideline extension.”

Miller is referring to a negotiation process that started in June and will go through 2026. By the end of it, the states and tribes that share the Colorado River, along with Mexico, will be expected to agree on a new set of guidelines and strategies on how to prevent the Colorado River and its reservoirs from crashing in the face of climate change, drought and overuse.

But that is years away, and the country’s two largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell — both hit record-low levels in the last year. The drops caused the federal government to step in and start considering ways the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation might work with the states to cut back on Colorado River use or take unprecedented action to force cuts if the states fail to provide a plan.