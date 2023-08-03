Why Prop. HH, the Colorado property tax measure, has support from education advocates, national Democrats

The financial fight over a plan to rewrite Colorado’s tax system is gearing up.

Proposition HH — a ballot measure put forward by the state’s Democratic leadership — has attracted $360,000 of political donations so far, providing a picture of some of the forces supporting the change.

The measure has been marketed primarily as a property tax cut, but it also could grow the state’s education budget by raising the state’s TABOR cap and potentially shrinking tax refunds by a total of billions of dollars over the next decade.

Early fundraising reports show that some education groups like the measure. The Colorado Education Association donated $50,000 to the campaign last week, and another $100,000 came from Education Reform Now Advocacy, an arm of the national group Democrats for Education Reform.

The two groups didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brenda Dickhoner, head of the conservative education group Ready Colorado, said she wasn’t surprised to see liberal education groups supporting the measure — since it will ultimately benefit them, she argued.

“We do see this as an education funding measure,” she said, adding that the fundraising report “confirms that others are also seeing this as an education funding measure. It's not just a property tax measure.”

Nico Delgado, a campaign spokesman, put the education groups’ support in a different light. In a written statement, he argued that they support the measure because it offers “responsible property tax relief” without harming school funding.