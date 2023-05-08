Coloradans will vote on whether to lower property tax rates in exchange for smaller TABOR refunds this November

A complex proposal to change Colorado’s tax rules will go before voters this November.

The measure, known as Prop. HH, was approved by Democratic lawmakers in a contentious and fast-moving process that saw two bills with potentially billions of dollars of fiscal implications introduced and passed in a matter of days.

The legislature has asked voters to essentially approve a four-part plan:

Property tax rates would be lowered for a 10-year period, reducing tax bills by an estimated $1 billion per year in some initial years. That could mean hundreds of dollars in yearly savings for many homeowners, at least compared to doing nothing. But property bills will still go up as values rise.

The state would send billions to local districts and schools. Lower tax rates means less money for local governments and schools. The state would partially make up for that by sending up to an estimated $10 billion over the next decade to those districts. But county governments and others have warned it won’t fully make up for the reduction.

The state would pay out less in TABOR refunds. To cover the “backfill” payments to local districts, the state would use money that it would otherwise be required to refund to taxpayers. It would do this by raising the TABOR cap, which limits how much tax money the state can retain. The result would be that the state keeps up to $10 billion more, rather than refunding it, over the decade — although it could be less depending on the economy.

Some people would still get bigger TABOR refunds in the near term. To sweeten the deal for lower-income people who may not own property and would see little benefit otherwise from Prop. HH, the legislature has proposed temporary changes to the refund formula. Normally, people get bigger refunds if they have higher income and paid more taxes. But if Prop. HH passes, everyone would get an equal refund of an estimated $661 next year. The result would be that, even as the overall money sent back to taxpayers shrinks, poorer people could get bigger refunds — and richer people would lose out on hundreds of dollars. But the change would be temporary.

Republicans say the measure is a major attack on the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, cloaked in a property tax cut.

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen described it as “a headlong rush into the destruction of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, holding as leverage over the people of Colorado the fact that property taxes are running away and will be taxing them out of their homes.” He called for a special session to address the issue instead.