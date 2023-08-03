Colorado Republican leadership is set to meet as the party faces deep divisions and a hurting bottom line

“I think that is the first time in Colorado political history, a state Republican party has put out a fundraising letter saying, we're gonna go after Republicans with the money you send us,” said former Colorado GOP chair Dick Wadhams.

Even though Wadhams voted for former President Donald Trump twice, he said in this political environment he’s been told he’s not a true Republican.

“It comes down to fealty to Trump,” he said. “If you agree with Trump that the election was stolen, and now if you agree with Trump that if he's elected again, that he would pardon the people who attacked the capitol. If that's the litmus test, then you're damn right. I am a RINO because I will never subscribe to that.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Dick Wadhams,a former Chair of the Colorado Republican Party, talks about the future of the GOP in the state during an interview at a Greenwood Village coffee shop, on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Wadhams said it’s not the job of a state party chair or others to police conservative values. He believes Williams going after other Republicans and candidates violates the party’s bylaws. Former state house minority leader Mark Waller agrees.

“I mean, it's just terrible. That's the kind of stuff that I don't endorse. I don’t endorse it. Seems like the rhetoric of hate that the Republican Party has engaged in.”

Waller says the divisions have been building for years, but he thinks Williams’ combative style is making it worse and will ultimately backfire.

“He's not like a single-person wrecking crew, but it is a faction of the party that has, you know, taken charge and together they have run it into the ground. I'm worried for the Republican party in Colorado now. “

All of the infighting is also taking a toll on the party’s bottom line. Many donors are sitting on the sidelines, but it may be too early to tell if it’s due to a more combative style of Republican politics, or election losses resulting in no GOP statewide officeholders, and historic minorities in the state legislature.

For the first time in years, the Colorado GOP isn’t paying any staff. On a recent workday, the office was locked, blinds drawn and lights out. According to recent campaign finance filings, the party is still paying nearly $4,000 in rent each month.

'Through exhibiting our division and our disdain for each other, there's no value in me donating to the party'

Longtime Republican Pete Woods from Steamboat Springs, who was recently the Routt county GOP chair, said for the time being he won’t financially support the state party. He wants the vitriol to end.

“As long as people are calling each other names and handing a gift to the Democrats, through exhibiting our division and our disdain for each other, there's no value in me donating to the party.”

For Debra Irvine of Breckenridge, a former Republican state house candidate, she wants the party to focus on issues, like tax cuts, and promoting private enterprise. She said too many Republicans and elected officials turn off voters.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The headquarters of the Colorado Republican Party is at 5950 S. Willow Drive in Greenwood Village. The office was locked and no one answered the doorbell for a reporter on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“Because their delivery is so flawed and aggressive, and dismissive, dismissive of maybe whatever you believe in, but you won't even have the opportunity to find out because you're turned off by that,” Irvine said. “So I've seen a big change and it's sad.”

Colorado’s divisions aren’t unique. In Minnesota, the state GOP has just $53 cash on hand, after years of losing races to Democrats. Election deniers helm Michigan’s GOP, and the party is nearly broke and being run out of a condo.

And there are states like Georgia, where sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faced a primary challenger after refusing to act on former Trump’s stolen election lies. Kemp ultimately won, but by using his own campaign infrastructure, not that of the state party.