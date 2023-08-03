Nicky Shapiro / KRCC News Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo in Victor, Colorado where he is building a troll on July 28, 2023.

Nicky Shapiro / KRCC News Gary Horton takes a break from ripping apart scrap wood pallets in Victor, Colorado on July 28, 2023.

The troll that he is building in Victor is actually the second of its kind in the state. The first was built in 2018 and resides in Breckenridge. It was relocated at one point due to how popular it was, leading to crowding and litter on the trails.

Dambo hopes that his sculptures will inspire people to think differently about their waste.

“I think that if people go for a little hike and they see something big and majestic made out of trash, then maybe they'll understand that and then maybe next time they throw out something, then they'll think twice about it,” he said.

Rita the troll crouches over a worker as they move scrap wood around on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The face of the soon-to-be Rita the troll in Victor, Colorado on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The scene around the troll in Victor, Colorado on July 28, 2023. Volunteers pick up and take apart scrap wood.

The troll in Victor is made out of tens of recycled wooden pallets, and constructed with the help of community volunteers.

“I think it’s broadened our sense of what it means to live in this area,” said lifelong resident Autumn Wallace.



Wallace is part of the Gold Camp District Impact Group, an arts non-profit that invited Dambo to Victor. They hope that encouraging arts in the area will boost tourism.

Gary Horton, a volunteer and resident, agreed.

“Nobody stops in Victor, which is actually kinda nice, but at the same time we could use an influx of new people,” he said.

The troll will be named Rita the Rock Planter and sit in an area once known for gold mining 150 years ago. She will be unveiled on Friday, Aug. 4 at Pinnacle Park Plaza, 109 N. 3rd St. in downtown Victor.

Related coverage