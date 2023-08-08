Golf course operators are teaming up to survive Colorado River water cuts and a future that’s less green

Golf professionals and course owners in the Southwest will meet for the first time to discuss how an industry defined by manicured grass can survive climate change, government water cuts and attract players to fairways and greens nourished with less Colorado River water.

Whitey O’Malley, who owns the Saddleback Golf Club in Firestone, Colo., helped organize the Colorado Basin Golf and Water Summit. It’s scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Las Vegas, a city that has outlawed decorative grass, new lawns and using Colorado River water to irrigate new golf courses.

Conference speakers will give attendees an overview of the state of the river and update them on federal and state policy in the upper and lower basin. Other programs will help guide golf course managers on the best ways to design, irrigate and maintain courses if their water budgets are slashed. O’Malley said the conference is also a chance to unify the voices of golf courses across the region, which use millions of gallons of Colorado River water to keep their businesses operating.

“I just want to make sure that golf courses are totally aware of what is happening in the water world in their backyard, and make sure they understand that this is going to be a long-term play,” O’Malley said. “We all need to know exactly what’s happening and what the stakes are.”