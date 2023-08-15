WATCH: Mozart’s earliest opera masterpiece, ‘Idomeneo,’ live from Aspen
Watch the triumphant tale of Idomeneo, the King of Crete, live from the Aspen Music Festival opera stage on Thursday, August 17. Neptune saves Idomeneo from the ocean after Idomeneo’s success in the Trojan War, setting into motion a tale of love, loyalty and family. This epic, bold opera premiered just a few days before Mozart’s 25th birthday.
Aspen Music Director Robert Spano conducts artist-fellows of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS along with tenor Matthew Polenzani in Mozart’s earliest operatic masterwork live from the Aspen Music Festival. Watch from the comfort of your home on Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m.
