As Polis visits classrooms to tout universal preschool, providers are still struggling to enroll hundreds of 4-year-olds

Kirkmeyer told Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, that the department needs to get kids into school and then get the funding problems that districts are experiencing figured out.

“I just don't understand why she isn't shutting down this lawsuit?” Kirkmeyer said in an interview. “Why aren't they talking to the school districts saying, ‘how do we fix this? How do we get kids in school and we will come back and talk about funding after we get kids in school?’ ”

She said the lawsuit was simply school districts’ last resort — an outline of the conversation that needs to be had to get the system fixed.

On a tour of a Broomfield preschool earlier in the day, Roy said her department and the department of education have been at the table for months figuring out how best to serve children.

“We'll learn from this year,” she said. “And definitely what makes sense for families and our providers, we’ll consider changes. We are putting together advisory work groups that will inform us based on this year's rollout of things that we might consider for next year.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, reacts as Gov. Jared Polis speaks with students in the Rainbow Fish classroom at Fisher Early Learning Center in Denver, Aug. 15, 2023.

School districts not involved in the lawsuit say they need problems solved now

During the town hall, Kim Bloemen, assistant superintendent of Weld RE-1 district, told education leaders that families are struggling with the UPK application portal called BridgeCare. Many times, they’ve applied, but don’t accept the match in a timely manner because they missed an email.

“I get families who can't figure out how to get back in,” she said. “They lost their password. They call us in the school district, and I feel horrible that I can't help them.”

Because she can’t see their application, she can’t help them — a common complaint of school districts. She has to send them to the “local coordinating council” — the county organization that tries to fix UPK problems but often they don’t have the access they need or are understaffed, she said. Then families are confused that they still need to register again at the school.

“I think the intent of having a family-friendly system as a one-stop shop to apply for preschool, in theory, looked like a beautiful system, but we're actually making our families, especially families who are in vulnerable life situations, having to jump through multiple hoops,” she said.

She said the matching process took too long in the beginning as well, causing unnecessary anxiety.

“I think it's really clunky for parents, and I'm just trying to find a way that it can be more family-friendly.”

School officials say they haven’t been able to get accurate BridgeCare information in a timely manner before children started school. Chris Fiedler, 27J superintendent, said there were 805 students on their BridgeCare rosters, but only 637 were on school rosters, so 168 students didn’t start preschool Wednesday.

“I would reiterate these are not new challenges,” Fiedler said. “We've been asking for access for quite some time.”