Lawsuit filed against Gov. Jared Polis and state education leaders over rollout of universal preschool program

Concerns were raised about the fast timeline — less than a year to set up and launch UPK — potential violations of state and federal law, equal access, and the adequacy of funding. Cherry Creek School District Chief Financial Officer Scott Smith said 18 months ago he did some back-of-the-envelope math and determined, “There’s no way they have enough money for this.”

“I repeatedly raised that concern to the Department of Early Childhood. For lack of a better term, I was ignored or treated like Chicken Little, that the sky was falling. But lo and behold, when the rubber meets the road, there isn't the funding to do it.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Scott Smith, center, Cherry Creek School District's chief financial officer, speaking during a press conference announcing a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis and state education leaders over the implementation of Colorado’s new universal preschool program. Aug. 17, 2023

Since the 400-page bill granting at least 10 hours a week of preschool for Colorado 4-year-olds, and more for children with a qualifying condition like homelessness, was signed into law, it’s been a year of continually shifting rules, and school districts say, a lack of knowledge about who and how many children will be showing up to classrooms.

Some districts report they have hundreds fewer students than they typically do, especially students with disabilities, and are being forced to decline matches for students without disabilities to hold spots in the event that they do show up.

Districts describe a highly complicated process that in some cases may take weeks to properly enroll a student with an individualized education plan, or IEP, a process that districts previously did in minutes themselves.

Districts prevented from following federal and state disability law

Before UPK, districts had their own preschool systems where they could screen and place students with disabilities into the correct programs.

Special education laws spell out many requirements for school districts, such as creating an IEP for the child and ensuring the child spends some time in a regular classroom with children without disabilities.

The lawsuit argues that because the state denied districts access to the state’s online matching system, BridgeCare, school districts can’t follow the law. Districts are also obligated under federal law to tell parents of children with disabilities their rights, even students at private providers, but the state won’t provide districts with details.

“We're concerned that parents with kids with special education needs are choosing private schools not understanding the implication of the services that their child is entitled to, but won't receive at that private school,” said Smith at the Cherry Creek School District. He said the district is known for its special education programs.

"This puts schools in a legal jeopardy," said Miles, with Colorado Association of School Executives. "This puts the districts in direct conflict with federal law."

Districts say in many cases, for students on their rosters, they don’t know who has an IEP and who doesn’t, who has 15 hours of free preschool and who has 30. This has made budgeting impossible, allege districts. Districts didn’t get UPK revenue information until a month after district budgets were finalized.

In one case, Westminster Public Schools evaluated and drafted IEPs for students before they were 4, through the district’s Child Find program. Those families say they’re planning to enroll. But none of the 16 students has appeared in BridgeCare. But the district must still hold those spots for IEP students and has had to reject other students. The suit argues when districts controlled enrollment, WPS could assist families even when schools were full.

“This is impossible under CDEC’s regime,” the lawsuit says.

The suit also alleges children with disabilities have been placed in schools that cannot meet their needs.

Districts say the implementation of UPK is the problem

The Harrison School District 2 in southern Colorado Springs alleges it hasn’t received an initial payment for UPK, which it should have by now. School started on Aug. 8. To date, 27J Schools north of Denver has received $60,000 less in funding for its preschool program than it did this time in last school year and expects this trend to continue based on enrollment status of its students.

"This has failed our students and families and is failing students across the state," Harrison school district superintendent Wendy Birhanzel. "The state's created a system where my famlies are behind the ball and we've created an education gap at three years. Our most at-risk kids are suffering."

The Mapleton district says it’s aware of several families who gave up on enrolling when they encountered problems.

“This is devastating, given that UPK was presented by the state as an expansion of the number of students served,” the suit said.

Students have been declined spots in Platte Valley School District’s preschool, when parents made it their first choice. The district alleges slots have been removed in the state’s system, and the district doesn’t know which students qualify for 30 hours, and which for 15. Families have arrived in district offices not knowing they needed to enroll with the state.