Yes, Colorado weather has been wild this year. Here’s why

Dear Coloradan, if this summer’s weather has felt like a wild ride, it’s for good reason.

The state has seen around 1,400 storm reports this year — versus just 500 or so in 2022. Think hail, thunderstorms and twisters.

“In early May, we had 26 tornado warnings in one day, which was more than I issued for all of last summer,” Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson told Colorado Matters.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet/Iowa State University A chart showing local storm reports filed in Colorado from 2004 to 2023.

A northwesterly jet stream flow is the culprit, Nelson explained, which brought cold fronts.

“And with those cold fronts, we get severe thunderstorms.”

Hailstones pelted concertgoers, for example, at Red Rocks on June 21. Hail remains Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe.