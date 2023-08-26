Colorado Springs ranked top pet-friendly city in the U.S.

The city got an index score of 63.85 out of 100 for the number of vet assistants and technicians per 1,000 jobs and the high percentage of hotels that allow pets among other factors.

"Colorado Springs stands out as a top spot for pet lovers, due to its highly combined ratings for several factors that contribute to a strong environment for a pet, " said PetLab Co. CEO Christopher Masanto.

The study also found that Colorado as a whole ranked highly for the number of hotels that allow pets statewide and its air quality. Earlier this summer, a new state law went into effect that sets the maximum amount landlords can charge for pet rent at 1.5 percent of monthly rent or $35.