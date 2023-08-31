COVID in fall 2023: What to know, when to get boosted, and how to find test

Still, COVID-19’s return is jarring.

“I knew I was really sick on DAY ONE of symptoms — I had a scratchy chest, heaviness in my lungs, deep cough, achy back and a fever,” Wohlgenant said. “I have never had a fever like this — I was, literally, dripping sweat.”

What’s driving the acceleration of transmission? It’s difficult to say.

One factor for many: fading immunity after getting a vaccine shot months ago.

“Waning immunity can occur because the virus changes or it can change because our immune system protection is declining,” said Herlihy. “We know that there are some new omicron sub variants that are circulating.”

What COVID variants are now circulating?

More than 20 “variants of concern” are currently circulating in Colorado, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. The most recent information comes from the two weeks before Aug. 12.

Only two variants registered in the double digits of specimens collected: EG.5 with 20 percent and XBB.2.3, which made up 14 percent. These variants perhaps have an advantage in escaping our immune system, according to Herlihy.

Two dozen other variants all made up less than 10 percent of circulating variants.

But another one, BA.2.86, is generating headlines around the world.

This new variant has now been detected in at least 15 cases across six countries, including Israel, Denmark, South Africa, and at least four states, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio and New York. While not many cases of the variant have been detected, the drop in COVID monitoring globally has made any true understanding of the spread or risk of specific variants impossible.

Whether the BA.2.86 variant or another one will prove particularly dangerous is anyone’s guess.

“It's clearly here, and it clearly has a whole panoply of new mutations that have to do with transmissibility,” Swartzberg. “It doesn't appear to be more virulent, but we only have 13 cases to look at.”

“We're keeping a close eye on that one, but it hasn't yet made an appearance in Colorado that we're aware of,” said Herlihy.

Should I get a COVID booster now?

COVID shots, targeting one of the most prevalent omicron variants, XBB.1.5, are expected to be available in roughly mid-September, pending Food and Drug Administration authorization and review by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

But gone are the days of mass public vaccinations at large sites, like the parking lots of arenas, stadiums and county fairgrounds. Instead, the health system is pivoting back to the older model, where many vaccinations will take place in locations like doctor's offices, pharmacies and public health clinics, Herlihy said.

Another notable change is the cost of vaccines, Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert at UCHealth, said the COVID vaccine is no longer free, as was the case all along with the flu vaccine. “There'll either be a cost associated with it or your insurance hopefully will be covering it,” she said.

UC Berkeley’s Swartzberg said he thinks the newly formulated vaccine should hold up well to the latest variants, with the familiar warning that some more troublesome variant could always emerge.

“We still should have pretty good immunity from our past infections and from previous immunizations and from this new one in terms of T-cell immunity,” involving cells that help the immune system protect from disease, Swartzberg said. He said he’s “very optimistic about the vaccine, but there is something on the horizon that's nagging at us,” the BA.2.86 variant discussed earlier.

Many health officials recommend waiting for the new booster -- though there are some caveats.

“Our recommendation for most folks is to not get a COVID vaccine until that new one comes out,” said Herlihy. “So sometime probably starting in mid-September to early October.”

There are some exceptions though, because COVID transmission levels are higher now than they've been in many weeks.

Those include for people who are not up to date on the COVID vaccine and are at high risk for severe disease. They should at least have a conversation with their healthcare provider about what might be right for them based on their underlying medical conditions.

But for those who are not high risk, waiting also makes sense for a couple of reasons. Doctors and health officials expect the updated shot to give enhanced coverage against the variants now floating around. Also, a potentially bigger surge of transmission is likely in the winter months — that’s what happened the last three years of the pandemic.

Plus, since immunity from the vaccines wanes over time, it’s a good idea to time a shot to make sure it endures through those colder months. When in doubt, consult your healthcare provider.

Health officials are preparing for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover quickly, in a week or two, but it can be serious, according to the CDC. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe cases and need hospitalization.

The strategy is to encourage vaccination for all three. Plus monoclonal antibody products are available to protect young kids and infants from severe RSV cases, according to the CDC.

“Certainly, if you're older or you have underlying conditions, I would strongly recommend it,” said Dr. Barron. “It's going to be another one of those seasons where people will get sick and end up in the hospital. So if we can avoid that, we've won. Everybody wins in that situation.”

Swartzberg said he’s confident this year’s formulation of the flu vaccine is well matched for what's coming, given what researchers observed in the southern hemisphere, which is often a reliable predictor.

Vaccines for RSV are now available, for older adults and infants, as well as for pregnant women to prevent RSV in infants.

Swartzberg said he was looking to get all three, but plans to space them out to avoid side effects. His plan is to get the RSV shot in September, the COVID vaccine in October (six months after his last booster), and the flu vaccine in early November, unless there is an early flu season.

Bottom line, Herlihy said it’s “really exciting news that we have these new prevention strategies,” for the trio of respiratory viruses that can cause so much havoc.

Getting COVID tests is harder than it used to be

Just like vaccines are no longer available at mass sites, tests for many have gotten harder to find, and free rapid tests via mail from the federal government ended with the sunset of the COVID-19 public health emergency in the spring.

P.C.R. tests, considered highly reliable, have gotten more expensive and less accessible, but home rapid tests are still a key prevention tool. The New York Times recently answered common questions about their use.

However, authorized at-home, over-the-counter tests are available without a prescription and can generally be found online or at local stores, according to the FDA.

If you stocked up on rapid tests, check their expiration dates. Some tests last longer than others, and the FDA has extended expiration dates for some products. To check, visit this FDA website.