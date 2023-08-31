Gov. Polis pushing for Front Range rail vote in 2024

“Clearly, somebody is going to get trains,” Kaufmann said. “There's a big pot of money there. The question is, [is] Colorado going to get trains and new transit options? Or is Utah or Texas or California going to get that new passenger service?”

Colorado should not miss this “historic opportunity,” said Polis’ spokesman Conor Cahil.

“... the Governor’s message to the Front Range Rail District and CDOT is that unnecessary red tape or reinventing the wheel could cost us this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Cahil wrote in an email. “Governor Polis stands ready to support them with every tool available to make them successful.”

The other big funding opportunity will need more than just the governor’s support.

The district has the legal power to ask voters within its borders, roughly the Interstate 25 corridor, for an 8-cent sales tax on a $10 purchase. But convincing voters to authorize some or all of that would likely take a massive campaign and the support of local officials up and down the Front Range.

Polling from 2019 showed overwhelming public support for passenger rail service along the Front Range, and 61 percent support for a sales tax increase to help pay for it.

But the pandemic and the inflation that followed may have hurt that support, Souby said.

“I think we lost a lot of ground through the pandemic,” he said, adding that the district doesn’t have recent polling figures to confirm that hunch.

Souby also said he often hears concerns from local officials about Colorado’s last big taxpayer-funded attempt at passenger rail: The Regional Transportation District’s FasTracks program, which voters passed in 2004.

About three-quarters of those Denver-area rail lines have been completed. But ridership has never met expectations on most of them, and the Boulder-Longmont areas are still waiting on their line after cost escalations made it prohibitively expensive. RTD also hopes it can piggyback on Front Range rail to help it complete the Boulder train.

Front Range rail officials have long seen RTD’s experience as a cautionary tale, one where RTD didn’t do nearly enough homework before going to the ballot and dealt with ballooning costs just a few years after the 2004 vote.

But Souby said FasTracks is also a lesson that costs typically escalate, so going to voters as quickly as possible might make the most sense financially.

“This is not going to be an easy decision,” he said. “But yes, we want to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes that were made in the past.”

The district is currently working on a service development plan that will detail possible routes, stations, service frequency, infrastructure needs, and other key information. That will be done next year, Souby said, but some of the work should be done early enough to inform a possible 2024 ballot measure.

