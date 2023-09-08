It’s leaf-peeping season: Here’s where to find fall colors in Colorado

Southwest Colorado still has some moderate and severe drought conditions so the trees there aren’t doing as well as elsewhere in the state. How that affects the fall colors in this area is yet to be seen.

West said he’s hopeful Mother Nature cooperates the next few weeks and that a snowstorm, frost or gusty wind doesn’t knock the leaves down before the bright colors pop. The vibrant colors of fall require a combination of abundant sunshine to get rid of chlorophyll — which gives leaves their green color — and cool nights to produce sugars that create brilliant reds and purples.

Colors in our state are expected to peak starting in mid-September and through early October, West predicts. He likes to think of the state in three chunks based on latitudes — northern, central and southern Colorado. By mid-September, northern Colorado should see changing leaves, then late September for central Colorado and early to mid-October for the southern portion of the state.

The 2023 fall foliage prediction map has a similar forecast. It analyzes data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration like historical temperatures and precipitation among other markers.

Some of West’s favorite areas to view fall colors include Kenosha Pass, about an hour east of Breckenridge, and La Veta Pass in Southern Colorado near Walsenburg.