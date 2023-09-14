University of Colorado Boulder faculty and staff hold walkout over wages

As students rushed out of classes near the University of Colorado Boulder’s University Memorial Center, dozens of faculty members and staff chanted, demanding better treatment from the university.

Parts of the crowd, which included non-tenure track faculty, contracted staff and student workers, held signs with slogans such as “We need a raise!” or “$14K per class.” Members of United Campus Workers Colorado, a currently unrecognized union that represents workers across the University of Colorado system, spoke to the crowd, demanding better working conditions for non-tenure track faculty and staff.

“Who do you think is doing the lion's share of the undergraduate teaching work on this campus? It's graduate students, it's adjuncts, and it's those of us who are non-tenure track professors,” said Sigman Byrd, an associate teaching professor.

Members at the rally said CU has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in order to advance the university’s image and mission, including spending big on buildings, research projects and athletics. Meanwhile, members of UCW said money spent on faculty and staff haven’t kept pace with CU’s growth.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Members of CU Boulder’s United Campus Workers Local 7799 union leads a chant with supporters during a walkout in front of the Student Memorial Union on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022.

“As a graduate student, I am one of the main workers collecting and analyzing data, communicating with instructors and writing papers. Yet my take-home pay leaves me worried about paying for housing, health care and my student loans,” said Kristin Oliver, a graduate worker in the physics department. “Despite choosing to live outside of Boulder in Louisville, I am still going to be spending 44 percent of my stipend on housing before utilities.”