Douglas County School Board to pay $103,000 as part of ruling that it broke open meetings laws

The Douglas County school board will pay out more than $100,000 as part of a court ruling that they had violated Colorado’s open meetings law.

Board members approved a resolution Tuesday that details the costs that will be paid to Highlands Ranch resident and state Rep. Bob Marshall, who filed the lawsuit in 2022.

In June, Douglas County District Judge Jeffery Holmes ruled four members of the board broke the state’s Sunshine laws by conducting a series of one-on-one private conversations about firing former Superintendent Corey Wise.

Marshall is asking for more than $103,000 in attorneys fees and court costs, which the district has to pay because a judge ruled they broke the law. The hearing to finalize that payment is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Critics say by not agreeing to settle the lawsuit in May, the board went against its own policy to be good stewards of the district’s financial resources. The settlement would have required them to acknowledge publicly that they broke the law by talking about public business in private. Instead, the four board members — Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers, and Kaylee Winegar — requested a jury trial. A judge denied the request and ruled that four broke the Colorado open meetings law.

During a public comment period at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, resident Meg Furlow said that the board’s choice to not settle caused extensive damage and reflects fiscal irresponsibility.

“You could have settled the lawsuit a few months ago but because of ego, the costs of this lawsuit are now more than $37,000 higher,” she said.

Screenshot from Douglas County School Board's meeting video call on Sept. 26, 2023. The Douglas County School board meets on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. From left: Jason Page, Kaylee Winegar, Christy Williams, Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, David Ray and Susan Meek.

Another resident Chad Cox told the board they were found guilty of violating Colorado open meeting laws. “Accept your accountability, be honest and be humble to the district, to the teachers and to the students,” he said.

Members of the board majority later in the meeting said that Marshall refused other settlements because he wanted the judge to reconsider issuing a permanent – not just a temporary - order not to engage in one-on-one meetings.

At an August status hearing on the case, the court ruled that Judge Holmes’ order is “the law of the land.”

“This Court expects your clients to comply with the law as interpreted by Judge Holmes whether they agree with it or not,” said Judge Gary Kramer.

One of the district’s lawyers, Geoffrey Blue, as the spokesperson for the four board members, said he “agreed completely that that is the law of the land and they are bound by it….it applies to Douglas County School Board in…all its future iterations.”

Board members spent more than an hour wordsmithing the resolution. Board member David Ray said the original resolution agreeing to pay Marshall lacked details, including that the four board members had violated the law.

“We need to document in such a way that protects the system from this happening again,” he said. “And I think part of that is telling the story, telling the truth as hard as it may be to hear, but we need to tell the truth of what happened.”