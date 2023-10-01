The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for October 2023

ROZZAY

Photo: Emilio Chacon

Band Lineup: Solo - ROZZAY OR RO$$AY



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021 is the year that I started releasing and performing music as RO$$AY/ROZZAY.



Latest Release: “Messenger Who Shot Back” - Self Released on 7/20/2023. Additionally, entirely Self Produced by RO$$AY/ROZZAY



Upcoming Shows: Unannounced show at the Black Buzzard in November of this year. The exact date is being finalized.

SARAH CHRISTINE

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: I started my solo career in 2017 after former band SarahLou dissolved. Our 9-5's changed gears and all of us moved out of Minnesota to different states, which is how I got to Denver! I started writing and performing as Sarah Christine then and began my journey with Jackie's Boy in October of 2022. We recorded an album over this last year in Miami and LA. The full band was formed here in Denver in 2023.



Latest Release:

"Body Forward" (Single) - July 7, 2023 - Self Released

"All In" (Single) - August 18, 2023 - Self Released

"Share a Pillow" - Coming soon - Sept 29 - Self Released

"Tall Girl" - Coming soon - November 10 - Self Released

The Album "Hotel Earth" will release in January in order to qualify for 2025 awards.



Upcoming Shows:

10/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Rooftop of "The Sexton" as a pre-show prior to the Macklemore concert at The Armory. This is a surprise show for an 11 year old fan that is fighitng cancer.

10/5 - Chicago (this is not confirmed yet but we are in finals to open for Sam Tompkins)

10/7 - ILLA Women Takeover (venue is a surprise that we are announcing soon)

10/28 - The CURE Gala - Denver, CO

11/5 - (this is not confirmed yet but we are in finals for the NYC marathon)

2024 nationwide tour currently being booked



About: Sarah Christine is an award-winning Colorado based up and coming pop star. Currently produced by Grammy winning and 18 million record selling, Jackie’s Boy. Sarah Christine’s new album, Hotel Earth, is currently rolling out with singles, Body Forward, ALL IN out now. The album is expected to drop early January while singles continue to build momentum for her upcoming Hotel Earth tour.



With a strong passion for all aspects of the writing and recording process, Sarah Christine creates music you'll find yourself playing on repeat and adding to your Spotify Playlists. Her voice and tone are alike no other out there and are undeniably rare and unique! Propelled by an innate desire to base her entire musical adventure and journey on the sole theme of being “In It Together”. Grateful for her team and community support across the country and globally, Hotel Earth is expected to climb the charts and climb the hearts of all of her listeners. Sarah Christine’s live performances are commanding and unforgettable. She has a gift of making even the largest stages feel like an intimate connection.



Sarah’s core story brings light into many chapters in her life she’s overcame that demonstrate strength, perseverance and bravery. She encourages people to be bold, let go, let in, and GO ALL IN, which is displayed through so many of her lyrics. Sarah Christine was recently acknowledged as one of the most anticipated up and coming singer songwriters with a tour to be revealed soon for 2024 as well as an upcoming second tour opening for Jackie's Boy!



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: YES! We can't say what award yet, but "ALL IN" is in the running for a major music award in two pop categories. YAY! We are also excited to begin our journey with the infamous Jason Dauman and continued new music coming under the production of Grammy winning, dear friend, Jackie's Boy. Our album "Hotel Earth" will fully release in January. A little sneak peak is it has a very special flow, with introductions to each song (that all came to me in a dream) that I worked with my dear friend and producer out of London, Arrun Harker on. The whole goal was to help people to slow down a bit again (like back in the day with vinyls) and listen to the full album from start to finish. It embodies a message that we believe is really powerful and sends a message about our music mission. To love our bodies, every shape and size (body forward (ft AVO)). To believe in the power of your dreams and limit fears about going "all in." That love is love (share a pillow (ft Jackie's Boy). An anthem for all the tall girls out there (I'm 6'2'' so hey, we had to :)) - Tall Girl. Equality and respect for one another (Sidewalks). My coming out story - "the letter." Being thankful and grateful on our short time here - at hotel earth - "Thankful" ft country hip hop star Louie Bello.



Website: https://www.sarahchristinempls.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Linktree, ILLA Women Campaign

s.t3v

Photo: Eden Figeroua

Band Lineup: Stevie Gunter (all/(none)) - Producing, Arranging, Composing, Performing



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: postcards2luvrs EP, Sep. 21, 2023, Self Released



About: Denver, CO-based singer-songwriter Stevie Gunter treats genre with indifference, bridging grunge, indie rock, soul and jazz.



Website: https://www.st3v.net/home



Get Social: Instagram

Strawberry Runners

Photo: Juliette Boulay

Band Lineup: The band is Emi Night (they/them) along with a changing arrangement of musicians



Former Colorado Home: Denver



Current Location: Between Brooklyn and Hudson, NY



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: Strawberry Runners (self-titled LP), August 25, 2023, Self-Released via Emi's new label Duper Moon Records



Upcoming Shows: The album release show in Brooklyn on October 6 in Brooklyn at The Owl Music Parlor with Matt Bachmann and Quarterly.



About: Strawberry Runners are the horizontal stolons that emerge from the strawberry plant to produce new strawberry plants. Songwriter, Emi Night drew inspiration for their project's name from their mother's garden and the strawberry plants she grew. Night thinks of this connector as a metaphor for the connection between mother and child, present and future, writer and song.



The richness of their music is in Night’s tender and easy integration of the varied styles she’s called home: most of the songs maintain a humble faith in brevity; melody compels every word with the mystery and familiarity of a hymn. Basking in the poetry of vulnerability, like a love letter to a stranger, their songs ignite your heart and echo for days in your ear; poignant scenes are conjured with the reverence, acuity, singularity, and elegance of great prose. These are the kind of songs that ring true no matter how close or far they hew to the experience of the listener; they are pictures painted from a life too often troubled by brutality and grief, but also graced with an inheritance of compassion, resolve, and — best of all for us — music.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I am working on recording two new records starting this winter. One will have more of a live folk sound with full-band arrangements, and I'll be working with a new producer on that one, but I'm not ready to announce who it is just yet. The other will lean more into the pop/experimental aesthetic that's begun to emerge in the newest album, which I'm co-producing with my bandmate Michael Cormier-O'Leary again. These two albums will be two wholly new batches of songs that haven't been recorded or released before.



I have plans to tour more in the Spring and Summer next year!



Since you're a former Colorado artist, how has life changed for you as a musician since you've left: I had a good network of collaborators in Denver, and leaving that network forced me to dig deeper into my own writing and internal resources to continue producing music. It wasn't easy to start over and form new connections, but it's made me more resourceful, I take less for granted, and my dedication to making music is even stronger than it was when I lived in CO.



Website: https://strawberryrunners.wixsite.com/strawberryrunners



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Spotify, Bandcamp, Songkick, Bandsintown

